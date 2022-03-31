News & Politics

Woke at Wake: Medical Student Purposely 'Misses' Vein With Needle When Patient Laughs at Her Pronoun Button

By Kevin Downey Jr. Mar 31, 2022 12:38 PM ET
(AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

A woke fourth-year medical student at the Wake Forest School of Medicine purposely “missed” a patient’s vein when he giggled at the student’s “she/her” pronoun pin.

Kychelle Del Rosario, calling herself K. Del, then went on to brag about it on social media.

I had a patient I was doing a blood draw on see my pronoun pin and loudly laugh to the staff, “She/Her? Well of course it is! What other pronouns even are there? It?” I missed his vein so he had to get stuck twice.

 FACT-O-RAMA! The phrase, “First do no harm” does not appear in the original Hippocratic oath from 245 AD. However, the oath does contain the phrase, “I will abstain from all intentional wrong-doing and harm.”

The Bolshie Del Rosario has since deleted her Twitter account.

She also seems to have a history of pro-trans activism, having once tweeted:

“For all the doctors saying ‘I don’t care about pronouns’ or ‘it’s too hard to remember,’ here are the facts:” and retweeted some “facts” about how trans people are less likely to kill themselves if people use their preferred pronouns. She finished the tweet with “you better f****** care.”

As a medical professional, one would expect Del Rosario to understand that trans people have a condition called “gender dysphoria.” More importantly, suicide attempts are anywhere from 32%-50% higher for the trans community. Maybe pronouns aren’t their biggest problem.

The Nurse Ratchet wannabe wrote this for the Albert Schweitzer Fellowship website:

This role prepares me to become a trustworthy doctor and advocate for the transgender community—a population which the medical field has harmed greatly in the past. It also allows me to train other healthcare professionals who aim to improve their practice to be more welcoming and gender-affirming.

The Wake Forest School of Medicine took the usual path of least resistance regarding their recalcitrant Dr. Jekyll and tweeted the following,

The actions described in this student’s social media post do not in any way reflect the quality of care and compassion that Wake Forest University School of Medicine strives to provide to our patients each and every day. We stand behind our values that include trust, excellence and a space where all belong, and we actively reinforce those values with learners and providers.

Del Rosario’s Facebook page sported support for BLM (shock). It has since been deactivated (more shock).

More importantly, no one seems to know what, if any, actions will be taken by the school or the police against the prickly Del Rosario.

Kevin Downey Jr.

Kevin Downey, Jr. Is a comedian and columnist. When he isn't writing or performing on stage he is collecting surf records and perhaps practicing his mixologist skills at his tiki bar. His apartment, the Atomic Bunker, looks like it was furnished from George Jetson's garage sale.

Tags: WOKE
TRENDING
Editor's Choice