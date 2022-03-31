Democrats’ Dreams of Ousting Ron DeSantis Crushed by New Poll

Probably nothing would please Democrats more than to end Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s political career before he sets his sights on running for president. DeSantis only narrowly defeated Andrew Gillum in the 2018 midterm-year election but has since become a rising star in the GOP and a political force to be reckoned with due to his stellar leadership during the pandemic and his willingness to take on big issues.

The media can’t stand DeSantis and have tried aggressively to take him down with bogus attacks. One might think that the constant attacks from the press would have hurt him as he runs for reelection, but a new poll says DeSantis is crushing the competition — and it’s not even close.

According to a poll of Florida residents by the Saint Leo University Polling Institute, DeSantis leads Democrat Nikki Fried, the state’s Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services, 50.6% to 27%, with 22.4% undecided.

Against Rep. Charlie Christ, the state’s former governor, DeSantis wins 49.2% to 32.8%, with 18% undecided. DeSantis is also beating Florida state senator Annette Taddeo 48.6% to 29.6%, with 21.8% undecided.

In addition, DeSantis scores an approval rating of 58.8% in the poll.

“As long as the governor’s approval ratings remain in the upper 50s, it’s hard to see him losing in 2022, which promises to be a strong year for Republicans nationwide,” said Frank Orlando, the director of the poll. “Due to increased name ID, it’s important to look at the percentage of respondents supporting the incumbent. Being close to 50 percent in all three of the races means that he is in [a] relatively powerful position moving forward, but we should expect tightening once the Dems pick their nominee.”