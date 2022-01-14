The Morning Briefing: The Mask/Vaccine Nazis Hate Kids Who Have Cancer

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Friday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. It’s perfectly normal to eschew kilts while eating cottage cheese.

Just curious: have any of you had to show your papers yet?

It’s not unusual for me to go to absurd lengths to make a point. In fact, it’s a preferred method of communication for me.

Times are tough out there for those of us trying to make a living telling the truth about the Wuhan Chinese Bat Flu. The low-functioning intellects who run social media are terrified of the truth. They continue to punish anyone telling the truth about the pandemic.

The truth makes them look really, really bad.

Kevin:

In a move that denies science and embraces wickedness, a Ronald McDonald House (RMH) facility in Canada is booting everyone over five years old who isn’t vaccinated, including kids with leukemia and their families.

Yeah. that’s where we are.

Sure, it’s Canada but we know that American leftists take a lot of cues from our commie neighbors to the north. It’s not a stretch to think that a policy like this will drift southward to a Che-loving state like New York.

It’s almost guaranteed.

A sane society protects its most vulnerable citizens, especially the children.

Sadly, modern-day liberals are not at all sane. People who champion the killing of babies in the womb can’t be expected to care about the ones who survive their abortion gauntlet.

The derision we heap upon the mask/vax Nazis is never enough. They are ruining an entire generation of American children. They’re using kids who have cancer as political pawns.

They need to be destroyed.

Quickly.

Everything Isn’t Awful

In 1947, two brothers were separated during the Pakistan-India partition. They couldn't see each other for 74 years. This week, their families managed to get them to the border. This is the moment they were reunited. pic.twitter.com/45WR4B12Sb — Goodable (@Goodable) January 13, 2022

PJ Media

Me. Sinema Wraps Filibuster Dagger in Dem Talking Points, Then Sticks It In

VodkaPundit: DEEP IMPACT: CNN Ratings Crater Nearly 90%, Jeff Zucker Needs to Go

Evil Clown: Ronald McDonald House Evicting Unvaxxed Kids With Leukemia

Iran’s Supreme Leader Releases Video Depicting Assassination of Trump

Violent Line-of-Duty Deaths of Police Officers Highest Since 2001

More Mascot Madness: The Next Target is the Vikings

Serial Winner Tom Brady Launches Apparel Brand

Grab the Popcorn: Hunter Biden’s Ex-Wife to Release Tell-All Memoir

Somebody needs a tissue. ‘Cryin and Lyin’ Adam Kinzinger Gets the Takedown He Deserves

Supreme Court Rules on Vaccine Mandate

Sen. Ron Johnson Demands Details From Pentagon on Project Veritas COVID Story Origins Report

Grab the Popcorn: Hunter Biden’s Ex-Wife to Release Tell-All Memoir

Months After Biden’s Botched Afghanistan Withdrawal, Refugees Are Still on U.S. Military Bases

WATCH: Kamala’s Disastrous Response to a Question About 2024

FAA Issued West Coast ‘Ground Stop Order’ in Response to North Korea Missile Launch

Townhall Mothership

THE KNOLL!!!!! After Sinema Hacked to Death Dems’ Filibuster Plan, Manchin Fired Off Another Kill Shot from the Tall Grass

More Eyebrows Raised Concerning the Latest Development in the Ashli Babbitt Case

Tulsi Gabbard Slams Biden: He Is Doing ‘All He Can’ To Divide Americans

‘Democrats Are Trying to Distract’ By Making Marsha Blackburn’s Issue with Judicial Nominee About Race

Watch: Joe Biden Appears Visibly Flustered, Defeated in Post-Sinema Speech Interview

Medical School Eyes Hiring ‘Leaders’ Based on Social Justice Views, Teaching Organs Aren’t Gender-Specific

New Report Raises More Questions About Ashli Babbitt Shooting

FL pro-gun candidate seeks to unseat anti-gun lawmaker

Cam&Co. Noem says 2A rights shouldn’t come with fees

Gun store allowed to open inside “gun-free” school zone

Psaki: Criticism of Biden’s speech in Atlanta is “hilarious”

Is Sen. Sinema planning to run for president?

Is this rant on sexism from a gaming show a sign of progress or did it go too far?

NYT, WaPo: Patient who received pig’s heart in historic transplant has a criminal record from 34 years ago

Minneapolis mayor: Kids between 2 and 5 need to show a negative COVID test done in a lab to enter restaurants

Doctor assures us that Anthony Fauci, an Italian from Brooklyn, ‘knows a guy’

VIP

Biden’s Workplace Vaccine Mandate Was Always Doomed

The Next Frontier for Free Speech Is in the Cloud

What You Need To Know About Biden’s Latest Poll Numbers

Here’s Why the RNC Will Refuse to Participate in Presidential Debates

GOLD ‘Five O’Clock Somewhere’ with Kruiser, VodkaPundit, Special Guest Megan Fox – Replay Available

Around the Interwebz

‘Quantum Leap’ Reboot Set At NBC With Pilot Order

A very common virus may be the trigger for multiple sclerosis

Watch Old Coffee Commercials Starring Jim Henson’s Early Muppets

Bee Me

Hobbits Forced To Begin Wearing Shoes After New Lego Store Opens In The Shire https://t.co/m1C7zUr1te — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) January 13, 2022

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Random