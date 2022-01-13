Evil Clown: Ronald McDonald House Evicting Unvaxxed Kids With Leukemia

In a move that denies science and embraces wickedness, a Ronald McDonald House (RMH) facility in Canada is booting everyone over five years old who isn’t vaccinated, including kids with leukemia and their families.

What is RMH? From its website:

Ronald McDonald House programs, located near top children’s hospitals, allow parents who are far from home to stay close to their hospitalized child and benefit from the comforts of home without incurring hotel and food costs. Ronald McDonald Family Room programs offer a quiet respite for all families right in the hospital.

Austin Furgason got a notice explaining that all non-vaccinated people have roughly two weeks to get the vaccine or vacate the RMH in British Columbia, Canada. His four-year-old son has leukemia, and his family has been staying there since October 2021.

Furgason asked for an explanation and got it on camera.

The Ronald McDonald House in Canada will evict all tenants, adults and children over the age of five, who are not vaccinated by the end of January. The father of a young boy with leukemia responds. "This is some kind of crazy evil like I've never seen in my life." pic.twitter.com/MQaoegqSKo — The Vigilant Fox (@VigilantFox) January 12, 2022

The notice read, in part:

Beginning January 17, 2022, everyone five years and older who are working, staying or visiting our facilities (both the House at 4567 Heather St. Vancouver and at the Family Room in Surrey Memorial Hospital) must show proof of full vaccination (two doses), in addition to completing our existing screening, unless an Accommodation has been sought and has been explicitly approved and granted by RMHC (Ronald McDonald House Charities) in writing.

Families already staying at the RMH have until January 31 to get the first dose.

“My wife Lindsey was crying on the bed,” Furgason told Canadian news outlet True North. “I told her, I’m going to go ask the manager about this because this isn’t even real.”

In the video, Furgason rightly points out that the vaccinated can transmit the Bat Soup Flu just as easily as the unvaccinated.

“No matter what people’s beliefs are, everyone donates to this place [RMH] because everyone wants to save dying kids,” Furgason stated. “If there was anything left to unite our country, this would have been it. And still, they find a way to segregate us and divide us even more.”

A friend of the family set up a GoFundMe for the Furgasons, asking for $5,000. As of this writing, they are just over $160,000.

Here is the GoFundMe that was originally launched for the Fergason family when their little boy was diagnosed with leukemia. He is now being evicted from Ronald McDonald house due to his vaccination status Let's step up and help them out https://t.co/O5ijIisblt — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 12, 2022

