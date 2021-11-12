Punching Back Against the Censors and Having Fun Doing It

As the old saying goes: My, how time flies when you’re having fun.

In the fall of 2019, we launched our VIP subscription program, and what a ride it has been so far. We got the program up and running just a few months before the Wuhan Chinese Bat Flu shut down all the fun and made the world go crazy. The madness of 2020 saw the bad elements on the American left get even worse, especially in mainstream and social media. There were carefully crafted narratives regarding the pandemic and the presidential election and any of us in conservative media who questioned them found ourselves dealing with good old-fashioned censorship.

In case you missed it, we here at PJ Media have been having a bit of a tussle with Twitter for a while now because we aren’t science deniers. Here’s some information from a post that Paula wrote about it last week:

We knew this would eventually happen. Twitter has locked PJ Media’s account and is demanding that we delete a tweet that told the truth about Rachel Levine’s gender. You remember Levine. He’s Joe Biden’s transgender assistant secretary for Health for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and, if you believe the Washington Post, the “first-ever female four-star admiral” in the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps.

The VIP side of the paywall has become our refuge from the Dorseys and Zuckerbergs of the world. We have the freedom to talk about anything over there without fear of reprisals. We can ask the serious questions and tell the truth about hot-button issues. As I have mentioned on several occasions, we are having an absolute blast over there. We have podcasts, videos, live chats, and a lot of political writing on topics that the social media Stasi will try to cancel us over.

Every Thursday, Stephen Green and I co-host “Five O’Clock Somewhere,” a three-hour live video chat with our VIP Gold subscribers. We talk about everything. No, really, everything. Each week, we are joined by one of our colleagues from the various Townhall Media sites for a segment we’ve branded “The Seat of Uncomfortable Ecstasy.” All of that began as a one-hour segment that we were merely going to do for a few weeks during the pandemic. It became so much fun for us that we decided to make it a permanent thing. This week’s episode is free to everyone!

I team up with my friend and colleague Kevin Downey Jr. every week for our “Unwoke” podcast, which inspired a stand-up tour that we’re beginning next month.

For just a few dollars a month you can join us for an ad-free frolic through any subject matter we want to cover. Our VIP Gold subscribers get access to premium content on all of the Townhall Media sites (PJM, Townhall, RedState, HotAir, Bearing Arms, and Twitchy).

We will, of course, continue to provide plenty of free content. The paywall is our protection against the whimsical punitive ways of Twitter and Facebook.

If you would like to join the fun you can sign up here. Use the promo code 2022. This week only it will get you a 40% discount — the biggest we’ve ever offered. That means you can get VIP Gold access for under five dollars a month. You can use all that money you’re saving to buy some top-shelf liquor to enjoy while hanging with us on Thursdays.

Always looking out for you, my friends.

One of the things that I’ve been telling my colleagues for a couple of years is that it is nice to be with a conservative media company that’s big enough to take a hit from the MSM and social media, then be able to punch back. Many of us here and across the Mothership began with our own blogs before they were even called blogs. Now we’re part of a conservative digital media footprint that’s second only to Fox News.

And we’ve got better day-drinking.