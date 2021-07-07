Perfect: De Blasio Will Be Replaced By a Cop or a Vigilante

The Perfect De Blasio Antidote

Tuesday was the six-month anniversary of the January 6, 2021 riot that Democrats are treating like Pearl Harbor Day. They would prefer that the nation focus on that and forget the fact that the country’s blue cities were on fire for pretty much the entire summer of 2020 and it was all people who they supported who had the matches.

The rush was on by Democrats to support total anarchy and treat law enforcement as the enemy. Few were quicker to jump on that bandwagon than New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. Mayor Bill was more than eager to hang out with Black Lives Matter agitators all the while being one of the more prominent voices to consistently call to defund the police.

New York was one of the first major cities to cut its police budget. In a very short time, de Blasio and the Democrats had created such a toxic environment that NYPD officers were retiring in droves. The number of applications for retirement had to be capped to prevent a total decimation of the force.

What followed could have been predicted by any fourth-grader. Violent crime spiked in all of the Democrat-run cities that kneecapped their police forces. Within a year, they were all clamoring to get their cops back.

This crime-ridden, anti-cop festering mess that de Blasio has created provides an interesting backdrop to the way New York City’s upcoming mayoral race is playing out.

We kinda/sorta have the result of the convoluted ranked-choice Democratic primary, and Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams is likely to be declared the winner. Adams is a retired NYPD officer who will now face Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa in the election.

As my colleague John Sexton wrote over at HotAir, this almost certainly means that Adams is going to be New York’s next mayor.

That’s right, de Blasio the cop-hater is going to be replaced by…a cop.

What makes it all the more delicious is that the alternative that the citizens of New York will have on the ballot is Sliwa, who was so sick of crime in New York in the 1970s that he was compelled to form a vigilante group to patrol the subways and keep people safe.

This race almost reads like a movie script.

It is also a perfect indication of just how wrong the Democrats were about law enforcement and Americans’ feelings towards crime last summer. Or ever.

I think it would be hilarious if Sliwa could pull off some sort of upset but New York will probably never elect a Republican mayor again. The last one they had was Bloomberg, and he was never really a Republican. Rudy G just isn’t going to happen again in the Big Apple.

But neither will de Blasio, and I’m sure they’re all grateful for that.