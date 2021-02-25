The Morning Briefing: Biden's Creepy Mask Fetish Isn't a Real Plan To Manage COVID

Joe Biden, Masked Pretender

Happy Thursday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Oh to be a gentleman alpaca rancher.

I’m still having days where I wake up, see something about “President Biden,” then think, “All right, I’m not really awake yet. It’s a bad dream that’s just lasting longer than most. I then search for a cliff I can walk off of and help facilitate the waking up but, alas, none is ever found.

Other than that, I’m all right.

I keep replaying a lot of that freak show of a presidential campaign from last year over and over in my head, remembering the incessant drum beat of trite, canned lines from Biden about how he was going to be the caped crusader who finally took on the COVID-19 pandemic head on and saved America.

I knew it was all crap while it was happening, and I certainly have had nothing but low expectations for the drooling moron that seventeen hundred kabillionty jillion people voted for, but Ol’ Gropes has been even more useless than I imagined he’d be.

I wouldn’t be revisiting this so much if his pandemic pitch hadn’t been such an integral part of getting him into office.

Thus far, Biden’s SUPER BIG PLAN to deal with the bat flu has involved lying about Trump’s vaccine plan, plagiarizing Trump’s vaccine plan, then hamstringing Trump’s vaccine plan with woke union politics, and finally, talking about masks a lot.

A lot.

Biden has already promised to mail masks to everyone in a country that’s already wearing them. I’m not a big fan of the COVID kabuki protocols and I own four of the damn things. Heck, I’ve got a more comfortable travel mask (with filters!) being delivered today. I’m not even sure they’re helping, but I’ll play along for a while.

I’m not saying that masks don’t work, I just don’t think they have the super powers that Fauci and Co. tell us they do. Bryan had an interesting post yesterday about a different kind of mask that would actually be helpful. Sadly, the government doesn’t focus on things that work.

What the government is always good at, however, is wasting money while pretending to do good.

Tyler had a story yesterday that painfully illustrates that:

I do not often find myself admiring our betters in the legacy media, especially those at that most unscrupulous of Trump-hating and Andrew Cuomo-obsessed outlets, CNN. Yet on Wednesday, a CNN reporter asked the team of COVID-19 experts at the White House an extremely important question. Why is the federal government wasting — oh, sorry, I meant “investing” — $83 million in distributing cloth masks to community health centers and food pantries when masks are already widely available? How does this make sense? Jeffrey Zients, President Joe Biden’s White House coronavirus response coordinator, struggled to answer the question. Before I get to the CNN question, a brief note on the policy. During a press briefing on Wednesday, Zients announced that in March, the White House will “deliver millions of masks to food banks and community health centers around the country” as part of the administration’s push to “ensure an equitable response.”

I occasionally volunteer at a food bank near me and one thing that they haven’t been short of in the past year is masks. In fact, one of the four I have is a cloth one I got from them while helping out one day last summer.

The mask stuff is yet another case of the government spending a lot of money just so the bureaucrats can appear to be doing something, even if that something isn’t the thing they probably should be doing. It’s always expensive. I’m sure that there a number of pandemic related things that $83 million could be better spent on. Like food for food banks, for example.

Team Biden isn’t working any magic. Its biggest COVID progress has been because of the vaccine that Trump made happen while Biden and his ilk were not only saying it would be an impossible task, but shouldn’t be trusted were they able to come up with one that quickly.

Face it kids, the commies got rid of the best president to deal with the pandemic.

Word.

N.W.A. was never the same for me after Betty White left. pic.twitter.com/2DP8SQVxPF — Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) February 24, 2021

Everything Isn’t Awful

Barstool Fund time. You can contribute here.

PJM Linktank

Trump to Target Biden and Blaze a Future Path for the GOP in CPAC Speech

VodkaPundit: Insanity Wrap #153: Massive Increase in Carjackings Forces Chicago to… Ban a Videogame?

What?! Twitter Flags CPAC Website as ‘Unsafe’ Hours Before the Annual Meeting

Fry’s Is Gone, and Another Old Friend Passes Into the Night

Dumbest bureaucratic waste ever. Everyone has a mask. Why Is the Government Wasting $83M Distributing Masks That Are Already Widely Available?

California Bill Would Fine Stores $1,000 for Having Separate Boys and Girls Sections

Burn public education down. School Board Member Compares School Reopening to Slavery, ‘White Supremacist Ideology’

5 Times Biden’s Interior Nominee Refused to Answer Basic Questions on Energy

Tucker Carlson’s ‘Disinformation’ Monologue Triggers the Left Big Time – Now Watch Them Fall Into His Trap and Respond With Disinformation

Andrew Cuomo’s Week Just Got a Lot Worse: Former Aide Alleges, Details Sexual Harassment

U.S. Spent $787 Million On ‘Gender Equality’ Projects In Afghanistan

NXIVM Sex Cult Slaves Speak Out: ‘It Was New, It Was Edgy, and It Was Good’

V.D.H. In Rush Limbaugh, We Have Lost an American Genius

Elder. The Case Against Reparations: Part 1

Ablow. The Dark, Destructive, Murderous Psychological Forces of Cancel Culture

VIP

Kruiser’s (Almost) Daily Distraction: Death By Streaming Channels

Now We Can Criticize Cuomo, Can We Talk About the Other COVID-19 Nursing Home Scandals?

Treacher: What’s Up with All the Anti-Semitism at NBC?

Merrick Garland’s Confirmation Hearings Prove We Really Dodged a Bullet in 2016

I Used to Care About Corporate America

VIP Gold

LIVE AT 3:30PM EASTERN THURSDAY: ‘Five O’Clock Somewhere’ with Kruiser, Preston, VodkaPundit

GOP Rep Says Dems’ Equality Act Will Disrupt Doctors’ ‘Sound Medical Judgment’

From the Mothership and Beyond

I’m ready to fly now. Stop making it so tedious. United CEO is confident people will feel safe traveling again by 2022

It Took Just One Voice: Janice Dean’s Crusade for Truth

Schlichter: The Important Thing Is No Mean Tweets

Federal Bureaucrats Are Expected to Receive a Special COVID ‘Relief’ Benefit

Why Sen. Kennedy Is Comparing Biden’s Actions to That of a ‘Banked Catfish’

Fact Check: Biden’s HHS Nominee Claims He Never Sued Nuns Over Abortion Coverage

Pence speaks favorably of relationship with Trump during meeting with Republicans

Law Enforcement Confirms What We Already Knew About The Capitol Riots, Obliterates Democrats’ Narrative

One Week on, Some Hints Have Emerged About the Future of Rush Limbaugh’s Show

Lawmakers Call For Investigation Into ‘Secretive’ NIH Payments To Wuhan Lab

Swalwell Sticks His Foot in It Talking About ‘Little Girls of South Asian Descent’ In Effort to Save Neera Tanden’s Nomination

Ricky Gervais is right: fear of offence is killing TV

Researchers Want To Equip Smart Guns With “Ethical AI”

Fingers crossed…New Prosecutor In McCloskey Gun Case Says He’ll Start With “Blank Slate”

Arkansas Committee Approves Stand Your Ground Bill, Media Seemingly Displeased

Man survives 14 hours in Pacific Ocean ‘clinging to sea rubbish’

Say, Why Are House Dems Calling On Biden To Give Up Full Control Of Nuclear Weapons?

China Rewrites The History Of Hong Kong To Make Students More Patriotic

NY Times Covers The Real Story Of False Accusations And Identity Politics At Smith College

Oh. Politico: All That Republican Pouncing Might Interfere With House Dems’ Attempts At Blocking Conservative Media Outlets, Or Something

Could a Celebrity Candidate Roil the Newsom Recall Waters?

Or he learns how to speak English. Nancy Pelosi says not to expect any form of a State of the Union address from President Biden until the COVID bill is done

Susan Sarandon calls out Joe Biden for putting kids in ‘cages’

‘This is a horrifying story’: Jesse Singal schools Media Matters alumnus on academic administrators and their privilege

“Mine’s bigger.”~Animal House. Inside the Gently Competitive World of Giant Vegetable Growing

Bee Me

Report: Mansplaining Down But Woman Confusion Up https://t.co/i8SX95lZZw — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) February 24, 2021

The Kruiser Kabana

A Vincent van Gogh never before seen in public could fetch nearly $10 million at auction next month: https://t.co/qOjaAexGJ4 pic.twitter.com/TsEr8sloZq — Artnet (@artnet) February 25, 2021

Ranch dressing serves no real purpose.

___

Kruiser on Gab

Kruiser on Parler

Kruiser on MeWe

Kruiser on Twitter

Kruiser on Facebook

PJ Media Senior Columnist and Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author of “Don’t Let the Hippies Shower” and “Straight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.” His columns appear twice a week.