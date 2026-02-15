Europe Needs a Lesson in Gratitude

During the Olympic hockey match between Team USA and Denmark, two fans in the crowd raised the flag of Greenland. One of the people who held the flag said, “We are Europeans, and I think as Europeans we must hold together. The Greenlandic people decide what will happen with Greenland, but, as it is now, Greenland is a part of the Danish kingdom and, as Greenland is a part of Denmark, as in this case, we support both countries against the U.S.”

Advertisement

Fair enough. So who were the two people holding up the flag? Patriotic Danes upset at American encroachment on their turf? Indigenous Inuit Greenlanders sick of being the pawn between two superior powers?

Nope. The two people holding the Greenlandic flag to support Denmark against the United States were Vita Kalnina and Alexander Kalniņš of Latvia.

Latvia?

My geography is a bit shaky, but isn’t Latvia that tiny country that borders Russia? Isn’t Latvia the nation whose forcible incorporation into the USSR was never recognized by the United States for the duration of the Cold War? Isn’t Latvia the nation whose independence was immediately recognized by the United States government when it was able to break away from the USSR? And isn’t Latvia one of the Baltic nations that Putin would have re-annexed by now were he not afraid of the might of the American military?

Not to go full Yanqui jingoist here, but don’t the Latvians need us a helluva lot more than we need them?

So, Mister and Missus Kalniņš, you’re welcome. If it weren't for America, you’d be waving the Soviet flag. And you’d be waving it from a decrepit Stalinist block apartment in Riga, because you wouldn’t be allowed to travel to Milan.

My beef here is not with Latvia, a center-right nation whose citizens strongly support the United States. But I’ve had it with privileged Euro-brats who continue to demand the American gravy train keep flowing while refusing to face the geopolitical reality through which that gravy train travels.

Advertisement

It’s the same old story. They want our money and protection, but demand we play the Great Game by their rules. They shrieked for Marshall Plan funds, but led mass demonstrations in Germany when we deployed intermediate missiles there in the 1980s. They sneered at us warmongering, loudmouth Americans, but needed us to come win their war in Serbia in the 1990s. They screamed “Yankee Go Home!” during the War on Terror, but then screamed even louder when Yankee threatened to do exactly that.

How many Europeans died fighting against the Japanese to defend America? Do you need more than one hand to tally? And how many Americans died fighting the Nazis to free Europe? I'll wait while you count the white crosses.

This article isn’t to argue the merits of the acquisition of Greenland. I support the idea, as I think it is vital to our national security. But I understand there are plenty of conservatives who disagree with me, and my goal isn’t to clobber them into submission. We aren’t leftists. We are conservatives. We think critically and openly, and we can disagree about a single issue and still occupy the same political tent.

This article is to ask, again, what the point is of protecting an ungrateful, resentful Europe that can’t even muster the willpower to protect itself.

Post-war Europe has always been an abusive spouse. And what do abusive spouses do? They go through the workday, smiling meekly and agreeing sheepishly with their tyrant bosses, too cowardly to take a stand for themselves in the chaotic hustle of adult life. Then they come home and take out all their pent-up anger on their spouse: the verbal abuse, the gaslighting, the grudges, the misplaced blame, the envy, and the overall use of the spouse as an emotional punching bag.

Advertisement

Europe is too scared of Russia. Europe is too scared of China. Europe is too scared of Islam. So Europe comes home and verbally thrashes their cultural spouse, America, and blames it for their own misery and impotence.

Germany had the gall to threaten an invocation of NATO Article 5 to defend Greenland against the United States. The Germans threaten their breadwinner because they’re too scared to threaten their adversaries out in the real world and in their own streets. And they resent us because they know a war against the United States would be over before my microwave was done making the popcorn.

Trump was the social worker who gave the abused spouse, the American taxpayers, the realization that they didn’t need to take any more part in this relationship. At least, that is, until our partner started showing some gratitude.

They haven’t yet, and I don’t know if they even possess the capacity to do so. Unearned arrogance and civilizational decay make for symbiotic bedfellows.

We should continue to pull back from NATO. Either it will shock them into their former state of cultural confidence and they’ll put their house back in order. Or it won’t, and in fifty years tops, Europe will be an Islamic caliphate. Either way, what have we lost? The next time American troops land on European soil should only be when we decide to reclaim the continent for Western civilization once Ankara or Doha has taken over running the joint.

Advertisement

Until then, we should take Greenland as part of our separation package. Let the Euro-brats run to the ICC divorce judges and see how far it gets them.

Oh, and by the way, America won that hockey game over Denmark.

Help continue to tell the truth about the fight to save Western civilization as we continue to usher in the Golden Era of America. Join VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.