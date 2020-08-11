The Kruiser Kabana Episode 59: HotAir's Ed Morrissey On Politics, Sports, and the Creepiness of Carboard Cutout Fans

When I first began having guests join the Kabana for interviews I was casting a wide net that went far beyond the Townhall Media Mothership, with the notable exception of Kira Davis, who was my first guest and my first repeat guest.

Recently I’ve been focusing on in-house talent, because we have so much of it across our sites (here, Townhall, HotAir, RedState, Twitchy, and Bearing Arms) and, hey, a little cross-promotion is always good.