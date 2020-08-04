The Morning Briefing: The Summer of Love Sure Has a Lot of Violence and Murder

Endless Summer, But Not the Good Kind

Wishing all of you joyous Tuesday, Kruiser Morning Briefing readers.

How is everyone’s Summer of Love working out so far?

Yeah, that’s rhetorical.

As this year moves into its seventeen-thousandth month it gets to be more of a crap shoot looking at the news every day. Alas, it is part of the job. We’ve reached a point this summer where the days in March and April when we were only worrying about dying from the plague seem rather halcyon now.

A couple of posts grabbed my attention yesterday that indicated we may not be reaching our potential as a species and that Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan was way off with her prediction about how this summer was going to play out.

Bryan highlighted an article from the Wall Street Journal that had some disturbing numbers about the rise in murder rates in many of America’s major cities:

Rarely do we witness cause and effect so clearly. Mayors and city councils everywhere are lurching to the far-left fringe, dismissing the majority’s concerns over crime, defunding and demoralizing police, and empowering violent criminals. That’s the cause. The effect is rising murder rates in Democrat-run cities all over the country. Americans are dying.his Thanks to “defund the police” and the Democrat cities going along with it, violent crime including homicide is surging in most of America’s largest cities. While the raw numbers are terrible for Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, and other very large cities, it’s Austin, Texas that’s leading by percentage increase year over year.

Cheery, no?

Megan had more Summer of Murder news from — shocker — Portland:

The city of Portland was forced to disband its Gun Violence Reduction Team at the order of the City Council in response to protests demanding they defund police. Since then, Portland has seen more killings in one month than in the last thirty years.

This is an inconvenient double snapshot of the the way life with be all of the time if Babbling Joe gets elected in November. While not all of the cities experiencing spikes in murder rates are run by Democrats, most of them are. Biden has already proven that he’s on board with the BLM cop-hating vibe and it’s a safe bet to assume that whichever commie female he picks for a running mate will be far worse. She will also be president by February of next year, which my make the summer of 2021 even worse.

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Of course, it’s not just murders that are going up in some of these places. Portland has been an all-around you-know-what show for a couple of months now. Amid all of this insanity many of these cities are still talking about defunding the police and replacing them with hippie feel-good social workers. Should be fun the first time one of them tries to break up a domestic disturbance with a hug.

If this summer has been any indication, the healing will not begin posthaste just because the cops are hampered by idiot liberals, although those liberals will keep insisting that will be the case.

As the summer winds down we have no guarantees about a return to anything resembling normalcy. It we don’t have the usual end of summer traditions like students returning class people might get even crankier. Who knows? Maybe we’ll end with fall riots instead of football.

(AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Mayor Jenny’s Summer of Love dream was always ridiculous but I’m going to be wishing for a less murder-y finish to the year.

A guy can dream.

A Big Thank You

There is some good news this summer. The Morning Briefing just followed up a record-breaking traffic month in June with another one in July. I am deeply grateful to all of you make this regular reading. I am going to keep tweaking it here and there to make it interesting and I appreciate feedback.

Another Cold Take From the Never Brain Cell Clown

If early voting is underway before the scheduled debates, then it seems unfair to early voters to have those debates as scheduled. But so much work went in to the schedule that it seems unfair to change it. So I guess the fairest thing might be to skip the debates this year. 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/Y4JccPbKtE — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) August 4, 2020

PJM Linktank

[Watch] Antifa and BLM Jackals Spectacularly Fail to Scare Pro-Cop Americans at Portland Courthouse

Love it. Trump Defends Coronavirus Response to Acosta: ‘Hold It, Fake News CNN, Hold It!’

Trump Wants Boston Marathon Bomber to Get Death Penalty. Dems Want Him to Vote.

Black Lives Matter Co-Founder Insists on Radical Criminal-Justice ‘Reform’ in the Democrat Platform

Portland Courthouse Bomber Busted After Trump-Loving Grandma Accidentally ‘Outs’ Him

Teacher’s unions are pure evil and don’t care about your kids at all. Teachers’ Unions Take to the Streets With the Radical Left, Even While Insisting It’s Not Safe to Return to School

VodkaPundit: Coronavirus Shock Claim: Refugee Scientist Says Virus Came from Army Lab

More ‘Peaceful Protests’: Rioters Set Fires, Throw Molotov Cocktails, Chuck Glass Bottles at Cops

Heroic Neighbors Defend Home of Seattle Police Chief From Rioters

Ten More Lies About President Trump’s Response to the Coronavirus

VodkaPundit, Part Deux: Insanity Wrap #19: NBA and MLB Are So Woke and So Broke

Trump Ad Ties Biden to Fidel Castro as Dem Considers Former Castro Sympathizer for VP

John Podesta War-Games the 2020 Election, and Suggests Biden Might Trigger a Civil War

VIP

VodkaPundit, Part Trois: ‘MURICA: Thoughts on July’s Record Gun-Buying Spree

Coronavirus Double Standards and the New American Privilege

The Fringe with Megan Fox Episode 24: Remembering Mike Adams

VIP Gold

Let’s Celebrate National Shooting Sports Month

Camden, NJ Residents: Community Policing “Does Not Exist”

From the Mothership and Beyond

Major League Baseball Cancels ‘Field of Dreams’ Iowa White Sox-Cardinals Game Due to Coronavirus

How The Media Lies About Guns

Latinos Among Those Buying Guns

As Dayton Anniversary Approaches, Some Upset At Lack Of Action

One Democrat’s Hypocrisy Soars to New Heights… All Over National Parks

Why President Trump Is Calling for a Revote In a Primary Election

CDC Director Admits One Incentive That Could Screw with COVID Death Toll

Here’s What Andrew Lloyd Webber Thought of ‘Cats’ the Movie

Is What’s Happening in NYC a Glimpse into Joe Biden’s America?

Insanity: Chicago-Area Leaders Want to Cancel History Classes Until ‘Suitable Alternative’ Is Found

Dem State Senator ‘Perplexed’ by NY Health Commissioner at Nursing Home Hearing

Woke NBA Coach: Actually, I Was Wrong About Hong Kong and Free Speech, and I Regret It

November is going to be a fraudfest nightmare. Debacle: New York’s Mail-In Primary Is *Still* Incomplete — After Six Weeks

NBC News Publishes An Op-Ed On The Reality Of UFOs… Sort Of

Maryland Gov Overrules County Health Official Who Wanted To Force Private Schools To Close Over Coronavirus

Biden Hires Top Staffers In Texas, Exploits Anniversary Of El Paso Mass Shooting

The TikTok People Have A Message For President Trump

Why So Slow, Joe? Biden Moves Back VP Announcement Again

Well, it’s not up to her. Murkowski: I Wouldn’t Support Filling A Supreme Court Vacancy Before The Election

RNC: Not So Fast On That Private Trump Renomination Plan

Get Woke, Ratings Choke? NBA, MLB Slide After Openers

Rasmussen: Trump Job Approval Rises To 51/47

This Is How It’s Done: Police and Prosecutor Give Best Response to BLM Marchers Who Block Roads

Make Football Fun Again (#MFFA). Sick of Politics Invading Athletics? There’s a New ‘Fan First’ League, and the World’s Biggest Superstar Is in Charge

De Blasio Admits a Troubling Fact About the BLM Lettering in Front of Trump Tower

Kamala Harris Sparks Democratic Civil War as Democrats Try to Stop Her From Being Biden’s VP Pick

The Urgency Behind the Drive to Keep Kamala Harris From Being Biden’s VP: Control of the Democrat Party for 20+ Years Is in the Balance

David Hogg Clowns Himself Again Over Trump’s Tik Tok Concerns

Flop Sweat Builds as the Efforts to Stop Joe Biden From Debating Donald Trump Heat Up

These people need to visit real America. Alleged Journalist Claims Pickups Were Built to “Kill and Intimidate Pedestrians”

‘I predict a riot’: Does leaked bodycam footage from George Floyd arrest suggest that officers were overcharged?

Washington Post: Threatening to expand the Supreme Court is a good thing as long as Democrats are doing it

Now hockey players are kneeling for both the American and Canadian national anthems

Report: Retired Pope Benedict XVI ill after visit to Germany

Find Your Perfect French Press Ratio With This Coffee Calculator

England: Police violently drag father from 6-year-old daughter’s bedside after hospital said they would remove her life support against his wishes

Bee Me

Democrats Propose New Debate Format Where Biden Is Tied Up Backstage With His Mouth Duct-Taped Shut https://t.co/iFKkZ5eFQR — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) August 3, 2020

The Kruiser Kabana

Sign of the times.

My curve feels properly flattened.

___

Kruiser Twitter

Kruiser Facebook

PJ Media Senior Columnist and Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author of “Don’t Let the Hippies Shower” and “Straight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.” His columns appear twice a week.