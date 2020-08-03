Portland Courthouse Bomber Busted After Trump-Loving Grandma Accidentally 'Outs' Him

There are many ways to catch a bad guy, and this time a product review was the undoing of a Portland antifa rioter caught on video throwing a larger-than-usual bomb at the federal courthouse. The bombing escalated to a new level the type of weaponry used by antifa and Black Lives Matter rioters, who for nearly 70 days have been attacking the federal courthouse in downtown Portland. Several officers have been hurt or blinded by the rioters’ weapons.

Firebomb explodes at Portland courthouse last night. Nadler says this is a myth pic.twitter.com/IMgmXHfxgL — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) July 29, 2020

U.S. Attorney Billy J. Williams announced that 18-year-old Gabriel Agard-Berryhill has been arrested and charged with arson, which carries a five-year-long mandatory minimum sentence. He’s been released until his next court date.

The road to that arrest is quite a story. It involves 4Chan, Twitter, a product review, and Agard-Berryhill’s Trump-loving Grandma, Karla Fox.

Here’s the official broad-strokes version of the events from the Oregon U.S. Attorneys Office.

ATF investigators reviewed social media posts from the night of the explosion and located videos of the incendiary object being thrown. The individual depicted throwing the object, later identified to be Agard-Berryhill, was a young, Caucasian male wearing a green colored vest, camouflage pants, and a mask. Investigators observed the person in other protest-related videos posted online wearing the same vest and attempting to hold a shield in front of a naked woman. Investigators also found a post on Twitter depicting a product review for the vest. The review included a photo of a person wearing the vest who matched the description of the person seen throwing the explosive device. The review states “I got this [vest] for my grandson who’s a protestor [sic] downtown, he uses it every night and says its [sic] does the job.” Investigators later found the same photo on a Facebook page and, using law enforcement databases, were able to positively identify Agard-Berryhill.

Agard-Berryhill told his Grandma that he was going to downtown Portland to protest. Karla Fox says he told her that he was merely protecting the naked woman, dubbed “Naked Athena.”

But, in a stunning turn of events, it turns out that her grandson lied to her.

Fox posted on Twitter, under the handle “TRUMPSGIRL2020,” that she had no idea her grandson was doing anything criminal, but that “he picked his poison.”

“This is my only grandson, I love him to death, and didn’t know he was going to do such a bad thing, I had been posting several things about the antifa and BLM, he knows I am against those riots bigtime…he chose his poison”

This is my only grandson, I love him to death, and didn't know he was going to do such a bad thing, I had been posting several things about the antifa and BLM, he knows I am against those riots bigtime…he chose his poison https://t.co/AdVBgh9Kjy — Author K J Hafdahl (@TRUMPSGIRL2020) July 29, 2020

Fox told The New York Post that she could tell it was her grandson who threw the bomb because he was wearing a vest that she had purchased for him online.

She thought the vest would protect her grandson from the police’s rubber bullets.

His cheap vest was to protect him from the police's rubber bullets — Author K J Hafdahl (@TRUMPSGIRL2020) July 29, 2020

But what she and her grandson didn’t know was that her product review of the vest connected the dots for the feds and 4Chan posters.

The New York Post says Agard-Berryhill basically confessed to “misguided involvement” in text messages to them.

“The device I’ve been accused of allegedly throwing was allegedly given to me by an unknown protestor with full face coverings,” he wrote. “I was allegedly told that it was a strobe firework that wouldn’t damage the building or harm anyone around it.”

Well, it’s good to know that the 18-year-old terrorist vetted the bomb’s lethality before he allegedly threw it.

For her part, grandma says she didn’t intend to drop a dime on her grandson.

“Well anyway, no I did not snitch on my grandson [sic]. Case close [sic]. Pounding down the gavel. NEXT.”

Well anyway, no I did not snitch on my grandson. Case close. Pounding down the gavel. NEXT. — Author K J Hafdahl (@TRUMPSGIRL2020) August 1, 2020

Fox should be worried about looking like a snitch. Antifa and BLM rioters take a dim view of people showing the faces of the terrorists as they beat, destroy, and bomb-throw throughout the downtown Portland core. Punishment is promised.

Plus, grandma’s got another strike against her in this election year, the likely reason why the riots have continued for so long: She’s a Trump supporter.

So, media says I'm a leftist. Look at my hat. What does it say? pic.twitter.com/X7bxjT4Bdb — Author K J Hafdahl (@TRUMPSGIRL2020) August 2, 2020

In fact, rioters went to court to make sure the Portland Police Department’s livestream of the riots was taken down because it included the faces of the terrorists. Antifa’s lawyers in the Lawyers Guild and the ACLU argued that it subjected the terrorists to facial-recognition and surveillance technology. Last week, Circuit Judge Stephen K. Bushong granted a temporary restraining order forbidding the City of Portland “from collecting or maintaining video or audio footage of protesters in public spaces, except if it relates to a criminal investigation.” The livestream of the riots was temporarily taken down.

So not only do Portland officials do little to stop the riots, the folks in charge don’t want the rioters identified, either. It took a Trump-loving grandma to break the cycle.