The Fringe with Megan Fox Episode 24: Remembering Mike Adams

I’m back from my month-long vacation from everything including news and I’d hoped to come back to something more positive. Instead, the world is still falling apart, hatred seems commonplace, and the lockdowns, riots, and other pressures are only increasing. Join me on this week’s episode of The Fringe to remember professor Mike Adams, a fearless defender of free speech in America. The mob came for him one last time, without remorse.

Why is the left so awful? Not even the death of an enemy can make them take a minute to reflect. What is the future going to be like for other conservative writers? So far, it doesn’t look good. Tune in!