Forget Plague, Riots, and Socialism: Vote-By-Mail Will Be the Death of the Republic

Vote-By-Mail Is the Devil

It’s valid for those of us on the Right to be concerned about the fate of our beloved country, especially in this strangest of years. We are, after all, facing a host of problems: the coronavirus pandemic, the successful radical leftist indoctrination of two generations of public school kids, and the resulting lust for socialism on the American Left resulting from that.

There is also the fact that the idiot lefties are trying to ruin sports, entertainment, and even hamburgers, but we’ll have to save that for another day.

When I survey the 2020 landscape trying to ascertain what is most detrimental to the future of the United States of America I easily settle on one thing: the push to make vote-by-mail (or mail-in voting) the norm.

Vote-by-mail is a systematic fraud-fest. I’ve long been a critic, and will continue to be one until mail-in ballots elect a commie president who sends me to a reeducation camp. Even then I’ll probably act up a little. I firmly believe that the only people who need to vote by mail are deployed military or people who are expatriated due to work. Yes, some people will need absentee ballots here at home, but there should be a very strict process for applying for one.

I know that sounds a little hardcore, but I’m sticking with it. Heck, I don’t even like early voting. Your reasons why I shouldn’t are invalid.

But There Is No Voter Fraud!

Democrats are fond of insisting that there is no voter fraud. They’re also the party that only got Obamacare through the Senate because some votes for Al Franken were “found” in an election official’s car trunk and a corrupt lefty judge allowed them to be counted. They sort of have a vested interest in election rules being rather malleable over there.

If you’re looking for any part of the voting process to be easily manipulated, vote-by-mail is a dream:

Mail-in ballots have long been acknowledged by voting experts to be more susceptible to fraud and irregularities than in-person voting. This has raised concerns from President Trump and other Republicans about the integrity of national elections in November, which are expected to include a dramatic increase in mail-in ballots. If Paterson is any guide, it ought to concern Democrats as well. Over 800 ballots in Paterson were invalidated for appearing in mailboxes improperly bundled together – including a one mailbox where hundreds of ballots were in a single packet. The bundles were turned over to law enforcement to investigate potential criminal activity related to the collection of the ballots.

Mail-in voting has always been problematic, but what’s being suggested now is even worse. Democrats are pushing hard for an all mail-in election, which opens up a new can of worms:

“At the very least, mailing ballots to every registration on file – knowing that a significant number of registrations are erroneous or outdated – is a significant waste of scarce resources,” the report says, noting that a recent estimate from Clark County, Nevada predicted it would cost at least $323,000 to mail ballots to inactive registrants.

While many of the registrations may be “erroneous or outdated” are they really “inactive” if the registrants are still on file? It takes an extraordinary amount of naïveté to believe that many of these “inactive” people won’t be voting more than once or from beyond the grave.

It’s also a bit of a stretch to think that all of the friendly labor union folk who like to help with Democratic get-out-the-vote efforts on election day won’t show up early to “provide assistance” with mail-in ballots to the elderly.

(AP Photo/Matthew Brown)

The Perils of Voting Before Election Day

This should be of concern to both sides but doesn’t get as much attention as it should. While most voters are set on their decisions a month or so away from an election, a great many undecided voters need all the time they can get. I can think of at least two presidential elections in my lifetime where my choice wasn’t made until I was in the voting booth.

Early voting and vote-by-mail take away the opportunity to change one’s mind should a candidate give them reason to right before the election. Joe Biden might forget how to speak English — he’s already struggling — between Halloween and November 3rd. Things can be fluid. Here in Arizona, 80% of our votes are cast by mail. That’s basically having an election before the election.

Voting for president should be treated as an extremely important decision to make. Mailing your choice in a month early cheapens the entire process.

(AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File) ()

Don’t We All Have Trust Issues With the Way Our Mail Is Handled?

This isn’t a general complaint about all postal workers. My current mail carrier is wonderful. However, my last six years in Los Angeles were an adventure in receiving mail. And not a good one. I can’t count the number of things that went missing while I lived in my last place and had to be re-sent. Let’s be honest, haven’t all of us who aren’t USPS employees expressed misgivings about mail service at one time or another?

Vote-by-mail turns what many of us still refer to as a “sacred right” into a cesspool of potential fraud and bastardization. The Democrats’ success in getting rid of voter ID requirements in so many states was the first step in turning the election process into a joke. Permanent vote-by-mail gives them even more angles to manipulate things and find votes in trunks.

Make no mistake: permanent vote-by-mail is what they’re after. They may be pretending that this is just a precaution to keep people safe during the pandemic, but we’re all familiar with what happens with “temporary” laws. This is how bureaucrats like to get things done: sneak them in the back door, then just hope voter apathy allows them to hang around. It’s a tried and true formula.

Voting is something special that should require respect, careful deliberation, and — dare I say — a little effort. I was on the road for over 25 years and made sure that I was home for every election, including the primaries. It’s not that difficult to do when one views it as a solemn duty.

Of course, I think assistance should be provided to people who have a difficult time getting to the polls, like elderly or handicapped people. Again, have it provided on election day.

This watering-down of the voting process is another way to make us lazy about it and start taking it for granted. Once that’s done it’s easier to abrogate a right we once thought unassailable. Look no further than how the First Amendment has been assaulted on the free speech and exercise of religion fronts this year. How many of us thought that rioter would be coddled by elected officials while churchgoers were given citations.

A lazy, apathetic electorate will be the ruin of this country. Vote-by-mail is a big step in making that a permanent reality.

