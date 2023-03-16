Yes, She Really Did: Kamala Harris Says Joe Biden Is an ‘Extraordinary Leader’

Politicians who bend the truth are as old as politics itself, but Kamala Harris bent it well beyond the breaking point on Stephen Colbert’s show Wednesday night when she hailed her chief, Old Joe Biden, as an “extraordinary leader.” As Old Joe himself might say, Come on, man! Would The Cackler now have us believe that the doddering figurehead who shakes hands with the empty air and has to be led around by handlers is any kind of leader at all? Why, yes, of course, she would. The Biden regime said goodbye to reality a long time ago. Rachel Levine is a female admiral? Sam Brinton is sane and competent? Sure, and Joe Biden is FDR.

As Matt Margolis noted, Harris began by saying: “Well, I have the great privilege of serving with Joe Biden,” and just in case anyone wasn’t sure to whom she was referring, our cool and capable vice president helpfully added: “who is the President of the United States.” When Colbert asked her if Old Joe understands what it’s like to be vice president, a strange question in light of the fact that Biden held that position for eight years and was a lot more in command of his mental faculties back then. Kamala answered:

He does. He does. He is — He really is a true partner, and he understands the job, and remember, we came in during the height of the pandemic. And so, so much of the work was about, okay, we’ve got to cover a lot of bases, and let’s figure out how between us how we can do it. But he is, um, an extraordinary leader and I wish that people could see what I see, because, uh, there’s only one person who sits behind that resolute desk. And the decisions that that person has to make are the decisions that nobody else in the country can make. And he’s an extraordinary leader. He really is.

“He (Joe Biden) is an extraordinary leader” Kamala Harris receives a massive applause for praising Joe Biden on Stephen Colbert. pic.twitter.com/h5xpOFaEih — Mythinformed (@MythinformedMKE) March 16, 2023

Colbert’s far-Left audience ate this up, applauding wildly. Do they really think Old Joe is an extraordinary leader? Or did the applause sign light up and so they did what they were told? Harris, meanwhile, displayed some strange body language while saying all this, looking away from Colbert several times and repeatedly shaking her head (which is often the “no” signal, kids) as she sang her putative boss’ praises. I wouldn’t have been surprised if she had started blinking out the Morse Code for “TORTURE,” as U.S. Navy Commander Jeremiah Denton did when making a propaganda film for his North Vietnamese captors as a prisoner of war in 1966.

Harris’ body language strongly suggested that she didn’t seem wholly committed to what she was saying, and no wonder. Biden is an “extraordinary leader”? Even Old Joe himself has labored to disabuse Americans of that impression. Back in August 2022, he said: “I took control. I shouldn’t do that. I’m not allowed to do that.” Wait a minute. If the president of the United States shouldn’t take control, who should? Truman had a sign on his desk that said “The Buck Stops Here.” But Old Joe, in the fog of his dementia, readily avowed that there were people who were telling him that he was “not allowed” to take control. And this “extraordinary leader” didn’t fix them with his steely gaze and inform them that there was nothing within the laws of God and man that the president of the United States was “not allowed” to do. Instead, he meekly went along.

Nor was that a singular occasion. In June 2021 at the G7 Summit, Biden said: “I’m sorry, I’m going to get in trouble with staff if I don’t do this the right way.” You’re supposed to be the president of the United States, man! The staff should be getting in trouble with you if they don’t do things the right way, not the other way around! But this particular extraordinary leader is ordered around by unnamed staffers, and he plays along.

Biden has on many other occasions referred to the “trouble” he’ll get into if he departs from the script his staffers have prepared for him. But give Kamala a break: by the standards of the Left these days, which is hardly the reality-based community it claims to be, Biden really is an extraordinary leader, because he is not standing in the way of their implementing their socialist, internationalist, authoritarian agenda. If Leftists can believe all the fantasies and fictions that they push on us every day, they will certainly have no trouble believing that Old Joe is in confident command. Sure, and drag queens are wholesome entertainment for toddlers.