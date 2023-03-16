Late Night Host Asks Kamala to Explain Her Job... and She Fails Miserably

What exactly does Kamala Harris do all day? We know that despite being in charge of the border crisis, she’s not going there… so what is she doing? One might think that the best person to answer that question would be Kamala Harris, but alas, if you thought that, you were wrong.

During an interview with Stephen Colbert, which was only seen by a fraction of the nightly audience of Gutfeld! on Fox News, Kamala was pressed for details about her job. Referencing the Julia Louis-Dreyfus comedy Veep, he asked, “One of the themes of the show is that her character, Selina Meyer, is frustrated by the sometimes vague duties of the role. It’s a high constitutional office but does not describe what you’re supposed to be doing. Does that ring true? Like, what’s the actual role on a daily basis as you have found it?”

It was a softball question if I’ve ever seen one, but instead of swinging at the pitch and hitting it out of the park, she ran for the wrong end zone in the hopes of scoring a touchdown.

“Well, I have the great privilege of serving with Joe Biden, who is the President of the United States.” The audience, who may or may not have needed to be reminded of this information, clapped.

”Right! Right! Exactly right. Exactly right,” Kamala riffed in response to the applause before adding, “And was vice president, right?”

“Does he understand what it’s like to be vice president?” Colbert asked, which I suppose is a legitimate question because Joe Biden only served as vice president for eight years, and it’s debatable whether he knew what was going on even then.

“He does. He does,” Kamala gushed. “And he really is a true partner and he understands the job. And, remember, we came in at the height of the pandemic. And so, so much of the work was about, okay, we’ve got to cover a lot of bases, and let’s figure out how between us how we can do it.”

Harris continued to filibuster, avoiding answering the question of what her job actually is with generic praise of Biden.

“But he’s an extraordinary leader and I wish people could see what I see. Because there’s only one person who sits behind that resolute desk. And the decisions that that person has to make are the decisions that nobody else in the country can make and he’s an extraordinary leader.”

The audience ate up the gushing praise of Biden, but Colbert surprisingly wasn’t about to let her off the hook so easily.

“That’s an excellent answer. And the question was, what is the job of the vice president?”

Frankly, her continued inability to answer the question feels like proof that she has no idea what she does or even is supposed to do. Just watch as she is cornered and forced to explain what her job is:

Colbert stumps @VP Harris on what her job is. pic.twitter.com/gAAcRNjG2q — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 16, 2023

Does that sound like someone who knows what her job is? Maybe one of her staffers should have given her a cheat sheet.