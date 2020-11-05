A Biden Presidency: Coffee Break’s Over, Back on Your Heads

The possibility that the Democrats could get away with this grand theft and install Joe Biden’s handlers in the Oval Office reminds me of an old joke: a man dies and goes to hell. Satan greets him at the gates and says, “You know, we get such bad media coverage. Hell really isn’t as bad as you’ve probably heard. In fact, you get to choose the eternal torment you prefer.” The miscreant was taken aback, and said, “All right, show me what you’ve got.” Satan showed him a room in which people were being tortured in fire, and another where they were encased in ice, and a third where they were sitting at tables drinking coffee and chatting pleasantly, although knee-deep in excrement. “This room doesn’t seem as bad as the others,” the man tells Satan. “I’ll take this room.” But as soon as the man enters, sits down, and order his coffee, he hears: “Coffee break’s over. Back on your heads.” That’s Joe Biden’s presidency in a nutshell.

After a four-year coffee break, the Biden victory would mean that it’s time to get back on our heads. It would signal a return to the failed policies of the past: high taxes, crushing regulations, and the managed decline of the American economy as American jobs and industries are steadily outsourced to Joe’s pals in China and to other countries where workers are willing or forced to work more cheaply. It would mean a return to open-borders internationalism, with the repeal on the new administration’s first day (if old Joe and/or Kamala keep their promises) of what they call Trump’s “Muslim ban,” that is, his prohibition of entry from thirteen countries, Muslim and non-Muslim, that cannot or will not provide adequate information about those wishing to enter. So who will be coming in? Who knows? And who cares, as long as their names can be entered on a ballot if our new masters deign to go through the charade of allowing us to vote again?

President Biden would also return the U.S. to the self-defeating accords that impinge upon American sovereignty and weaken our nation in the face of international foes and competitors, such as the Paris Climate Accord. His victory would herald the restoration of the disastrous Iran nuclear deal, which emboldened and empowered the Islamic Republic of Iran to develop nuclear weapons at home and engage in jihad adventurism abroad.

Biden’s victory would, of course, also be a victory for The Squad and their Green New Deal, which the candidate repudiated while advertising on his website; it would be a victory for the Muslim Brotherhood-linked groups that Biden repeatedly signaled he would empower. It would be a victory for the Antifa and Black Lives Matter goons who have made Portland unlivable and rioted in other cities as well against an imagined “systemic racism,” but more precisely against a President who was not a Marxist or Marxist enabler.

Also rejoicing at Biden/Harris/Rice/Rhodes in the White House would be Palestinian jihadis, as the Biden camp has pledged to restore the aid to the Palestinian Authority that President Trump stopped because of Palestinian leaders’ manifest lack of interest in sincerely working toward peace with Israel. Money is fungible: “humanitarian aid” for the Palestinians would mean more money freed up for rockets to lob into Israel: your taxpayer dollars will finance the Palestinian jihad.

The First and Second Amendments will be dead letters after Biden packs the Supreme Court so as to ensure that his destruction of the freedom of speech and right to bear arms will not be contested.

A Biden victory would also be a victory for political corruption, as the massive evidence that Joe and Hunter Biden sold access to the U.S. government to foreign powers will not be investigated, and will likely resume. And the nationwide evidence that fraud propelled their man into the White House? Don’t count on the Democrats to look into it; it’s a slim enough possibility that the Republicans will.

Biden’s victory would mean, in short, the victory of the globalist elites who control the social media giants, the establishment media, the educational system, the entertainment industry, and pretty much everything else. After a severe challenge from Trump and his America-First supporters, the elites will have reasserted their hegemony, and they would resume total control while being in no mood to bind up the nation’s wounds, with malice toward none and charity for all. Remember that on October 17, Bill Clinton’s Labor Secretary Robert B. “Third” Reich tweeted: “When this nightmare is over, we need a Truth and Reconciliation Commission. It would erase Trump’s lies, comfort those who have been harmed by his hatefulness, and name every official, politician, executive, and media mogul whose greed and cowardice enabled this catastrophe.”

A Truth and Reconciliation Commission to shame and vilify Trump’s supporters! And what will this Commission decide to do with them, Mr. Reich? Reeducation camps? Worse? Reich may be a doctrinaire authoritarian fanatic, but there has been no chorus of condemnation from Democrat leaders for his ugly little threat, either.

That Joe Biden could very soon be President-elect of the United States today, with the far more radical Kamala Harris ready in the wings when dotty old Joe is 25th-Amendmented off the national stage, is an indication that the massive forces arrayed against President Trump were just too powerful for American patriots to defeat. The coffee break is over.

This time. But the game is not over. It is never over. The fight for freedom continues. The forces that President Trump awakened and inspired have not gone away, and will not go quietly into Mr. Reich’s Truth and Reconciliation camps.

A Biden presidency could mean that freedom will go into eclipse in America. But it burns too brightly in the hearts of too many Americans for its light to be extinguished completely. The elites would be sipping champagne on January 20, but they’d be in for a tough time to come.

Robert Spencer is the director of Jihad Watch and a Shillman Fellow at the David Horowitz Freedom Center. He is author of 21 books, including the New York Times bestsellers The Politically Incorrect Guide to Islam (and the Crusades) and The Truth About Muhammad. His latest book is Rating America’s Presidents: An America-First Look at Who Is Best, Who Is Overrated, and Who Was An Absolute Disaster. Follow him on Twitter here. Like him on Facebook here.