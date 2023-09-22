Video: 'The Shocking History of Islam, Part 2'

We discussed many important topics in this Part 2 International Christian Concern interview (Part 1 here). The official description and video follow:

Last week, we began a conversation with Raymond Ibrahim, an author and expert on Islamic history. Today, he’s back and we’re unpacking even more regarding the expansion of Islam. With the flow of money into the Middle East following the oil boom, particularly in Saudi Arabia, we have seen a clear correlation with the impact of Islam around the world. With that, we have seen the spread of both moderate and radical factions.