Video: 'The Shocking History of Islam, Part 2'

By Raymond Ibrahim 1:51 PM on September 22, 2023
We discussed many important topics in this Part 2 International Christian Concern interview (Part 1 here). The official description and video follow:

Last week, we began a conversation with Raymond Ibrahim, an author and expert on Islamic history. Today, he’s back and we’re unpacking even more regarding the expansion of Islam. With the flow of money into the Middle East following the oil boom, particularly in Saudi Arabia, we have seen a clear correlation with the impact of Islam around the world. With that, we have seen the spread of both moderate and radical factions.

Raymond Ibrahim

Raymond Ibrahim, an expert in Islamic history and doctrine, is the author of Defenders of the West: The Christian Heroes Who Stood Against Islam (2022); Sword and Scimitar: Fourteen Centuries of War between Islam and the West (2018); Crucified Again: Exposing Islam’s New War on Christians (2013); and The Al Qaeda Reader (2007). He has appeared on C-SPAN, Al-Jazeera, CNN, NPR, and PBS and has been published by the New York Times SyndicateLos Angeles TimesWashington PostFinancial TimesWeekly StandardChronicle of Higher Education, and Jane’s Islamic Affairs Analyst. Formerly an Arabic linguist at the Library of Congress, Ibrahim has guest lectured at many universities, including the U.S. Army War College, briefed governmental agencies such as U.S. Strategic Command, and testified before Congress. He has been a visiting fellow/scholar at a variety of Institutes—from the Hoover Institution to the National Intelligence University—and is currently the Distinguished Senior Shillman Fellow at the Gatestone Institute and the Judith Friedman Rosen Fellow at the Middle East Forum. His full biography is available here.  Follow Raymond at Twitter and Facebook. For media inquiries, please contact communications@pjmedia.com

