The Propaganda Is Off the Charts

Since the unprecedented attack on Israel over the weekend, the propaganda machine has been working overtime to cover up the atrocities committed by Hamas (and its proxy, Iran), trying to make you believe that the terrorists are merely hapless victims of a simple power struggle and Israel is the aggressor.

Advertisement

Christianity teaches that we are to “weep with those who weep,” and, indeed, your humble correspondents at PJ Media have been devastated by the attacks and mourn with those who have lost homes, loved ones, and their sense of security. Devastated isn’t a strong enough word. Perhaps no word accurately captures the horror we’ve seen in recent days.

Make no mistake: The attacks on Israel — rape, torture, beheadings, families shot to death in their beds, babies slaughtered — are pure evil. The stuff of Nazis and ISIS. The kinds of atrocities committed by animals. Many in the Democrat Party would have you believe that Israel is the evil one — as if that country’s efforts to protect itself from terrorists are in some way equivalent to the genocidal machinations of Hamas.

The propaganda online and in media reports is off the charts. For example, a leaked memo from the Canadian Broadcast Network advised “journalists” to avoid using the word “terrorist” to describe Hamas, calling it an “opinion” rather than fact. Fact: No amount of rhetorical gymnastics can sugarcoat what happened in Israel.

Advertisement

Our job at PJ Media is to sort out fact from fiction and do our best to bring you the unvarnished truth. Even when it’s ugly, and we’re sickened at having to watch the videos of the massacre and report on the stories. Even when it documents unadulterated evil. And especially when the Real Journalists™ would have you focus on minor Republican Party squabbles rather than Joe Biden’s malfeasance in enabling Iran to fund Hamas’s terrorism.

We cannot and will not look away.

Here are just a few stories and opinion pieces we’ve published in recent days that people who only get their news from left-wing media probably didn’t see:

This column from Rabbi Michael Barclay was particularly poignant.

Robert Spencer, an expert on Islamic jihad, has written several columns explaining the teachings that bolster Hamas’s terror campaigns:

Advertisement

Please share these articles with your friends and family to help get the truth out there.

And please consider directly supporting PJ Media’s reporting on the stories the Left doesn’t want you to see. We depend on our VIP members to pay our writers and keep the lights on. You can become part of the team by clicking here. Use the promo code ISRAEL to get 50% off your VIP membership.

We’re SO grateful for your support!