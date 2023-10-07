Pray for Israel, Pray for Peace

50 years ago almost to the day, on Oct. 6, 1973, Israel was attacked on the holy day of Yom Kippur. I remember being a child attending services, and the Rabbi stopping the liturgy to tell us what had happened and to pray for Israel. On Oct. 7, 2023, Israel has again been attacked, this time on the holiday of Shemini Atzeret. Once again, our people and nation have been attacked on a holy day. All reservists have been called up, and Israel is again fighting for her life.

Hamas terrorists infiltrated into Israeli communities through the Gaza Strip and launched a surprise attack in conjunction with over 5,000 rockets fired into Israel. Horrific videos of terror are filling the internet. One clip from Gaza shows a lifeless Israeli soldier being trampled by an angry crowd, and Hamas is asking that all Arab nations attack Israel immediately to “set the earth on fire.” The Hamas commander, Mohammed Deif, specifically asked all terror groups in Syria, Lebanon, and Iraq — all of which are funded through Iran — to join in a war against Israel. Israeli civilians are being specifically attacked, slaughtered, and kidnapped as hostages. We see video after video that demonstrates that the Hamas terrorists act in ways that are beyond comprehension by any human being. Rather, they act like sick, rabid animals or zombies who have lost any sense of humanity.

But let’s all be honest: they have acted like this for decades. Hamas and its allies, all of which are funded by and through Iran, have behaved this way over and over as they have prayed for the destruction of both Israel and the United States. They have celebrated violence at every opportunity and demonstrated repeatedly that they would like to do exactly what they have been doing: kill Israelis and Americans, desecrate their corpses, and perform horrors that are unimaginable to any sane human being.

So here’s a question: Given Iran’s repeated hatred for everything Israeli and American given that they have constantly and consistently expressed their desires to destroy both nations, how could Joseph Biden and his regime support this evil and give over $6 billion to Iran, the admitted financier of Hamas as well as terrorists in Syria, Lebanon, and the entire region? Forgetting for a moment about all the other anti-American acts done by Biden during his tenure, isn’t sending money to self-proclaimed enemies of America and Israel the definition of treason to the United States?

With God’s help, we will have time to analyze why Israel was unprepared for this attack. Now is the time to support the only democracy in the region in every way, from money to arms to prayers. We will have time to investigate the relationship between the $6 billion gift from Biden to Iran and how it directly funded these horrors in Israel. History will judge Biden, Blinken, and their cronies justly when it is realized that the horrors we are seeing are a direct result of the Democratic party’s actions of supporting Iran.

For most of my life, I voted with the Democratic Party. But for years now, I have said that any Jew voting for the Democratic Party is like a chicken voting for Colonel Sanders. Even those who refused to previously recognize this can now see how true this statement is, not just for Jews but for all Americans. Biden and his supporters have fortified an enemy of the United States, and we are seeing the manifestation of true evil as a result. At this point, there is no realistic option but to realize that the President of the United States is, in fact, more committed to strengthening our enemies than to supporting our allies. For any American to still support Biden, Blinken, et al. is to be blind to the reality that they and their party are actively working to destroy Israel and America.

There will be time for an analysis of how this horrific war was permitted to start and the direct role the Democrats had in the process. But there are two things that we must each do to preserve the only democracy in the Middle East and to protect the United States. First, every American must immediately stop all support of the Democratic Party in its entirety until the party has once again become a political party that is committed to the United States and its allies. If we don’t want to see the horrors that are happening in Israel occur here in the United States, God forbid, we must entirely reject the Democratic Party and its candidates until it ostracizes its internal fanatics like Tlaib, Omar, Presley, etc. As long as the Democratic party is controlled by these fanatics who hate America and her allies while supporting groups like Hamas that commit such heinous acts as we see going on in Israel right now, there is no hope for the Democrats or for peace.

And we must pray. We must all pray for our brothers and sisters in Eretz Yisrael, that they remain safe and protected, and that they quickly triumph over these terrorists who worship death, destruction, and hate. The United States was built on the foundation of being a nation supported by God, and we need to develop our personal relationship with God through prayer, and entreat God that this evil we are seeing manifest by Iran, Hamas, Hezbollah, and their allies is quickly, efficiently, and permanently destroyed. We must pray for peace, and for safety for all who support respect, healing, and peace in the world.

I ask that you join me in your hearts, souls, and voices:

Ribbono Shel Olam, Master of the Universe; Shema Koleinu, Hear our voices. Keep the men and women in the IDF safe and protected as they defend our people and our nation. Protect the civilians of Israel, and lead our people to a speedy and safe victory over those who seek to destroy us and have attacked us on the Holy Day of Shemini Atzeret. Keep our people safe, and let your healing light keep our bodies and souls strong and whole. Bring healing to the bodies of our brothers and sisters in the IDF; and healing to the hearts of these Arab terrorists so that they put down their weapons and totally cease their hate for us. Please God, please, bring peace and healing swiftly to the Jewish people so that we may worship and live safely in the land you gave to us through our forefathers. May You, the One who makes peace in the Universe, make peace upon us and upon all Israel. And together, let us say, Amen.