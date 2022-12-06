Well, Well, Well... Guess Whose Daughter Worked for Twitter During the Pandemic?

Yesterday we reported that the attorneys general from Missouri and Arizona released the transcript of Anthony Fauci’s deposition in the states’ lawsuit against the Biden administration, alleging that Biden, Fauci, et al. conspired with Big Tech to censor COVID-19 messaging that went against The Narrative. You can read the full transcript here.

One admission that came out of the deposition is that Fauci’s daughter worked as a software engineer at Twitter during the heat of the government COVID lockdowns and mask mandates — at a time when people were being censored and kicked off the platform left and right for trying to have rational conversations about the COVID response.

After declaring that he didn’t use social media and claiming to be ignorant of how it all works, Fauci was asked whether he knew anyone who worked for a social media platform. Fauci was evasive and said he’d had “communications” with Facebook/Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and had some “FaceTime discussions encouraging people to get vaccinated.”

Attorney John Sauer of Schmitt’s office, who was deposing Fauci, asked if he knew anyone else in the social-media business. Anthony “I KNOW NOTHING” Fauci, who responded with “I don’t recall” 174 times during questioning, dissembled. “When you say do I know somebody who works…?”

Sauer tried again: “Like, do you have acquaintances, people that you know, who work at social media platforms?”

“Well, a person who used to work as a software engineer at Twitter was my daughter,” Fauci finally admitted.

Well, isn’t that interesting? The U.S. health bureaucracy’s top Censorship Minister had a close relative working at Twitter!

A current bio for Fauci’s daughter reads:

Ali is a software engineer based in San Francisco. Previously, she worked on Twitter’s Android application for several years, as well as helping with applications for eye research at UCSF, scavenger hunt events, and access to social services in San Francisco. She is passionate about the intersection of tech and social good and excited to be a part of Empower Project’s work in this area. Outside of software, Ali works as an EMT in San Francisco, and previously led a morning workout group called November Project.

Based on information available online, it appears that Ali Fauci was focused on the engineering side of things rather than content moderation, but who knows what kind of influence she may have had within the company due to her father’s fame (and fortune$$) and all the Fauci worship going on at Twitter at the time — when Trump’s lead COVID advisor appears to have been dictating the messaging that was and was not allowed on the platform?

Related: Guess Whose Net Worth Skyrocketed During the Pandemic?

Missouri Attorney General (and Senator-elect) Eric Schmitt said in a statement, “In our deposition with Dr. Fauci, it became clear that when Dr. Fauci speaks, social media censors. I encourage everyone to read the deposition transcript and see exactly how Dr. Fauci operates, and exactly how the COVID tyranny that ruined lives and destroyed businesses was born.”

Ms. Fauci, a Stanford graduate, currently works for the Empowerment Project, which “helps communities, progressive organizations, and non-profits leverage their personal relationships to build power and dramatically expand the electorate.” So take that for what it’s worth. Incidentally, Dr. Fauci claimed that Ali’s boyfriend’s brother died of myocarditis related to the COVID-19 virus. “My youngest daughter’s boyfriend’s brother is a 32-year-old young man, athletic, healthy, who got COVID-19, and had one of the unusual complications of cardiomyopathy with an arrhythmia and died,” he told Dr. Sanjay Gupta, CNN’S chief medical correspondent, in late 2020.

Thanks to this lawsuit from the states of Missouri and Louisiana, we’re finally gaining insight into what many of us have known for quite some time: Fauci — a high-level government official — and his minions were intimately involved in driving COVID Narrative dissenters off major social media platforms and into underground channels. In America. Where we supposedly have a First Amendment. Let’s hope and pray that something actionable comes out of this.