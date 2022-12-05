BREAKING: We Now Have the Full Transcript of Fauci's Deposition in MO's Social-Media Collusion Case

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt deposed Anthony Fauci last month in the state’s case accusing the Biden administration of “colluding with social media companies to censor speech” related to the Covid-19 pandemic. Today, Schmitt released the full transcript of that interview (you can read the entire document below).

In a Twitter thread, the AG noted that know-nothing Fauci blurted out, “I don’t recall,” 174 times during the deposition, “including when asked about emails that he sent, interviews that he gave, and other important information.”

Fauci did, however, “vaguely recall” telling former HHS Secretary Sylvia Burwell in early 2020 not to wear a mask when traveling. “Just a couple months later, he was advocating for universal mask mandates,” Schmitt noted.

Also from Schmitt: “One of Fauci’s deputies joined a WHO delegation to China in February of 2020, and in talking to Fauci afterwards, was impressed with how the Chinese ‘were handling the isolation, the contact tracing, the building of facilities to take care of people..'”

Indeed, Fauci admitted that this American official told him the U.S. “may have to go to as extreme a degree of social distancing to help bring out outbreak under control.” But then Fauci clammed up and said he “didn’t recall” the individual discussing this with him when he returned home.”

This is a breaking story, and we’ll have more details to report in an upcoming article.

Full Redacted Fauci Transcript by PJ Media on Scribd