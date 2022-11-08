Shut. It. Down.

On Friday, Joe Biden hit the campaign trail in California and gave a speech at a semiconductor company in Carlsbad. His staffers probably figured he couldn’t do much damage in the uber-blue state — but they were dead wrong. During the speech, Biden said the quiet part out loud about coal-fired electric plants: “We’re going to be shutting these plants down all across America.”

He added, nonsensically, “I was in Massachusetts about a month ago on the site of the largest old coal plant in America. Guess what? It cost them too much money. They can’t count. No one is building new coal plants because they can’t rely on it. Even if they have all the coal guaranteed for the rest of the existence of the plant.” Crushing federal regulations wouldn’t have anything to do with the cost of building a new coal plant, would they?

Biden went on to say that we’ll all convert to wind and solar power, and his administration will be “providing tax credits to help families buy energy-efficient appliances, whether it’s your refrigerator or your coffee maker, for solar panels on your home, weatherize your home, things that save an average, experts say, a minimum of $500 a year for the average family.”

We’ve all seen warning after warning about how bad this winter will be for some folks as the cost of fuel continues to skyrocket, and many families will not be able to afford to heat their homes, especially in the Northwest. Just spitballing here, but I’m guessing that if you can’t afford to keep your kids warm this winter, you’re not going to be able to afford a fancy-schmancy energy-efficient refrigerator or shell out $30k for new windows.

For all the talk about Republicans endangering “democracy” (the Dems’ euphemism for socialism), the real danger lies with Joe Biden and the Democrat Party. If they have their way, we’ll all be living the globalist nightmare. We’ll be coerced (or forced) to move to tiny, energy-efficient apartments in the city, give up our cars, send our kids to even worse left-wing indoctrination centers, and lose the prosperous way of life we’ve experienced in the United States for the last century and a half.

The most important thing you can do to stop the Biden/globalist agenda is to get out and vote today. While it would be tempting to “send a message” to the Republican squishes in the House and Senate, we cannot afford to lose a single Republican vote. I’m not a huge fan of some of the candidates on the ballot in my state, but I’m going to vote for them because we MUST gain control of both chambers of Congress now — before it’s too late. Why? Check out these stories we’ve covered at PJ Media over the last several months:

While polling looks good for Republicans going into today, we can’t afford to take our foot off the gas. If the left somehow manages to maintain control of the House and gain control of the Senate, we could be looking at an expanded Supreme Court that will lean left for decades to come, gun control, federal abortion on demand, and more mandates to hand our kids over to the trans activists. So do your civic duty and go out and vote for Republicans up and down the ballot on Tuesday. The Democrats aren’t even trying to hide the fact that they’re trying to destroy our institutions anymore.

