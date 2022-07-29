House Passes Bill Banning Assault Weapons

The House passed a bill on Friday that bans certain semi-automatic assault weapons.

Voting to save lives shouldn't be partisan. But 208 Republicans just voted against reinstating the assault weapons ban. Democrats will always choose #PeopleOverPolitics. pic.twitter.com/J498p13rZV — Katherine Clark (@RepKClark) July 29, 2022

The legislation is a move toward removing the rights of law-abiding citizens and an infringement on the Second Amendment.

The bill narrowly passed with a 217-213 vote, according to Fox News.

The following two Republicans voted in favor of the legislation:

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Penn.

Rep. Chris Jacobs, R-N.Y.

The following five Democrats voted against the bill:

Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas

Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine

Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-Texas

Rep. Kurt Schrader, D-Oreg.

Rep. Ron Kind, D-Wisc

All seven Representatives broke with typical party lines, the outlet reports.

“Today, our Democratic Majority will take up and pass the Assault Weapons Ban legislation: a crucial step in our ongoing fight against the deadly epidemic of gun violence in our nation,” Pelosi said, according to CNN.

“Today, House Democrats acted by unifying to pass an assault weapons ban to keep weapons of war off our streets, save lives in this country, and reduce crime in our communities,” Biden commented. “The Senate should move quickly to get this bill to my desk, and I will not stop fighting until it does.”

Democrats are doing everything they can to do ram as much legislation as they can to forward their agenda while they hold the majority in Congress. The bill is not expected to pass the filibuster in the Senate.