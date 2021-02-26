This Is Not Normal and I Refuse to Pretend It Is

Can we stop for a minute and recognize the absurdity of what we witnessed in a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee confirmation hearing on Thursday? I turned on C-SPAN and could not believe what I was seeing. A transgender individual—decked out in makeup, jewelry, an ugly skirt, and a hairdo straight out of a 1980s Twisted Sister MTV video—came before a committee of the U.S. Senate and everyone acted like this was completely normal.

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul was the only person on the Senate HELP committee to question Rachel Levine’s radical transgender ideology, which includes chemical (and possibly physical) castration of minor children without their parents’ consent. What did poor Rand Paul get for his courage and honesty? Charges that the medical doctor is an “ignorant’ transphobe. Where were his Republican colleagues? Sitting in their comfy chairs acting as if having a man wearing lipstick and a dress in the Senate chamber is the most normal thing in the world. They’re cowards who are afraid that the mob will come for them next—and they’re hedging their bets that the whole issue will go away before they’re forced to go on the record about all this trans tomfoolery.

We’ve regressed so far as a society that no one bats an eye when a delusional man who believes himself to be a woman is being put forth as a nominee for a vaunted position in government by the president of the United States. And we’re all just supposed to play along with this fantasy and act as if it’s completely normal. It’s not.

Shockingly, the position Levine is under consideration for is the assistant secretary of Health and Human Services. A man who denies science, believing he can overcome what every cell in his body screams—that he’s a male, packed full of XY chromosomes—is going to be in charge of directing health policy for the entire nation. What kind of mass delusion are we under that we just sit back and pretend this is good for us—for our nation, for our children, and for our health?

I refuse to play along. “Dr.” “Rachel” Levine can claim whatever he wants, but I will not indulge with his fantasies and fetishes. I will not pretend that he is a woman. I can live with calling Levine by his chosen name, but I will not deny both science and the Bible by calling Levine a woman. I refuse to play the game. I refuse to lie.

Jesus himself confirmed what is plain to everyone: “But from the beginning of creation, ‘God made them male and female.’” Hormone treatments and genital mutilation are not determinative of an individual’s sex—the Creator is.



In the book of Romans, the Apostle Paul talks about “men, who by their unrighteousness suppress the truth.” And that’s exactly what we’re seeing—those going along with Levine’s delusions, whether out of conviction or fear of reprisal, are denying the truth about God’s design for humanity. “Claiming to be wise, they became fools, and exchanged the glory of the immortal God for images resembling mortal man and birds and animals and creeping things,” Paul continues. Not only are fools claiming to be wise, but they’re also celebrated in American culture and praised for living “their truth”—and if we don’t go along, we’ll find ourselves ostracized, canceled, and unemployed.

Make no mistake: If you refuse to deny biological reality there will be consequences. Eventually, the woke bullies will demand that we all give fealty to this destructive, dishonest ideology. There will be nowhere to hide—and good luck finding (or keeping) a job if you come out on the “wrong side of history” on this issue.

Christian theologian C.S. Lewis, in The Abolition of Man, wrote about “men without chests,” explaining that in the chest lies the “indispensable liaison officers between cerebral man and visceral man.” It is by this “middle element,” which lies between the head and the stomach, “that man is man: for by his intellect he is mere spirit and by his appetite mere animal.” Men without “chests” are unable to grasp reality or understand objective truth. “We make men without chests and expect from them virtue and enterprise,” Lewis writes. “We laugh at honor and are shocked to find traitors in our midst.”

Rather than men with chest—who are steeped in truth and who grasp reality—we now have men with breasts. God help us.

Now is not a time for cowardice. It’s a time to stand up and say “this is not normal” and to refuse to go along with the charade. The transgender ideology is destroying our culture. Denying basic biology in order to pacify a handful of troubled individuals—and elevating those individuals to high positions in government—makes a mockery of truth and morality, and denies what is visible to all.

