Rand Paul TORCHES Biden's Trans HHS Nominee for Supporting the Chemical Castration of Kids

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) delivered a harsh rebuke of the philosophy that minor children should be allowed to use off-label hormone blockers to delay puberty for the purpose of “transitioning” due to gender dysphoria. He exposed the moral insanity of this idea during assistant health secretary nominee Rachel Levine’s Senate confirmation hearing on Thursday. Levine is transgender and advocates for the chemical altering of children with gender dysphoria.

A new study has found that #Transgender youth with access to a puberty blocker have decline in chances of suicide + #mentalhealth problems now and in the future. This study is important because it's the first to show this specific association. https://t.co/axYncR0m4l — Dr. Rachel Levine (@SecretaryLevine) January 24, 2020

Rand Paul, like many medical professionals, is concerned about the unknown long-term effects of puberty blockers, an off-label treatment that has not been sufficiently studied. There are many young people who have used hormones and puberty blockers and are now having difficulty de-transitioning. Paul asked Levine a question the doctor refused to answer.

Should minors be making these momentous decisions? For most of the history of medicine, we wouldn’t let you have a cut sewn up in the ER but you’re willing to let a minor take things to prevent their puberty and you think they’ll get that back?

Paul went on to destroy the Left’s double standard, noting that many leftists screamed like hyenas that off-label use of medication was the end of the world when it came to hydroxychloroquine use for COVID-19.

I find it ironic that the Left that went nuts over hydroxychloroquine being used possibly for COVID are not alarmed that these hormones are being used off-label. There’re no long-term studies. We don’t know what happens to them. We do know there are dozens and dozens of people who have been through this who regret that this happened. And a permanent change happened to them. If you’ve ever been around children, 14-year-olds can’t make this decision…we should be outraged that someone is talking to a three-year-old about changing their sex.

Watch:

Sen. Rand Paul to Dr. Rachel Levine: "You're willing to let a minor take things to prevent their puberty, and you think they get back?… You have permanently changed them… There’s no long term studies. We don’t know what happens to them.”pic.twitter.com/a7AJkInfPG — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 25, 2021

The LGBT activist groups are already calling Rand Paul a “homophobe.” Ruben Gonzales, executive director of LGBTQ Victory Institute, released the following statement:

Rand Paul chose devotion to anti-LGBTQ extremist groups over substance and the health of our nation – and does not deserve to hold public office. His remarks echo the talking points of the same organizations who said gay men deserved AIDS and that LGBTQ people should be criminalized. He explicitly attacked vulnerable trans youth for his own perceived political gain and it was a disgrace. Dr. Levine is an extremely qualified nominee whose experience can help America effectively tackle this pandemic, but he took this opportunity to give voice to hate groups instead.

How is being concerned about allowing minors to make life-altering medical decisions “attacking” trans youth? It seems to me that Rand is worried about the fact that a majority of children with gender dysphoria grow out of it before puberty.

If children who are suffering from a disorder as distressing as gender dysphoria are likely to resolve that issue without drugs and without medical intervention of any kind, shouldn’t they be allowed to do that? And if it does not resolve, then that’s a question for medical staff and parents to deal with. But how can we let minor children make decisions that will affect them forever, including possible sterilization? That seems criminal and devoid of any sympathy or compassion for the child who is suffering. What if we are permanently disfiguring children over a temporary problem?