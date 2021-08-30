BEWARE: The Department of Education Is Coming for Your Unmasked Kids

In case you were under the impression that every government institution isn’t irreparably infiltrated by liberty-hating scum, I regret to inform you that the Department of Education has launched an obviously political hit-job disguised as an “investigation” into the last five free states in America for rejecting mask mandates for schoolchildren. It’s not enough for our overlords that a vast majority of the United States forces kindergartners to inhale their own carbon dioxide through snot-filled rags for six hours a day, but every single state must comply with the unscientific masking mandates to stop the spread of COVID—or they will be punished with lawfare and government agency-directed witch hunts.

For the record, there isn’t one current study that shows masking had any effect on the transmission of the virus. In fact, the CDC was caught with its pants down after hiding the fact that one of its own studies showed that masks in schools don’t do anything significant to “slow the spread”of COVID. But you are to ignore the facts in favor of the feelings of hysterical people who want to control you and what you wear on your face for the rest of your life because… just do it, peasant!

There are only five free states left in America: Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Utah. These five states are being targeted by the federal government for “civil rights” violations. That’s right! The government has decided that not forcing you to wear a mask violates the civil rights of immunocompromised students or something. It is absolutely absurd. Not only that, but it is a massive overreach by the federal government into states’ rights. There is little more clearly the responsibility of the states than how it administers education to the students in its domain.

And I guffawed out loud when I read that the Department of Education goons who are attempting this intimidation shakedown of the last free states in America claimed they suddenly care about “in-person” education. BAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA…don’t make me choke on my own bitter tears. It is terrible buffoonery to claim that anyone in our federal government cares about “in-person” education after they spent a year and a half demanding everyone stay home and belittling anyone who said children were suffering from the separation from their teachers and friends. The parents like me who sounded warning bells in 2020 were mercilessly attacked as selfish grandmother-killers. I recall this vividly. But now the government wants you to believe it cares deeply about face-to-face education. Sure.

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona told ABC (with a straight face):

We know that’s what works, and we have politics getting in the way of things. Unfortunately, students are ending up not going to school because their parents don’t feel comfortable sending them to school. We feel that’s a violation and feel that all students should have access to in-person learning across the country in a manner that’s safe.”

Yes, politics did get in the way of things, sir. You and your Democrat friends used a pandemic to run Donald Trump out of office and you’re still using it now to go after your political enemies. And why isn’t Florida on the list? Because the left has used their judges to stymie Florida’s attempts to be free.

The Education Department says it is not including Florida, Texas, Arkansas and Arizona at this time “because those states’ bans on universal indoor masking are not currently being enforced as a result of court orders or other state actions.”

In other words, they already have those places under control through other means of coercion and manipulation. It’s time to face the facts. Even if you move to a red state—where you thought you would be free from the power-hungry control freaks— you aren’t safe. The federal government has grown to such a gargantuan size and strength that it has effectively rendered even GOP governors impotent. It won’t matter how tough DeSantis is when the feds strip his authority at every turn through lawfare and judges who legislate from the bench.

I’m beginning to believe that the long-term plan is to implement a complete federal takeover of all the states, and that plan is well underway. I began to see the pattern when Kristi Noem abandoned her plan to ban boys from participating in girls’ sports because of the threat of a federal lawsuit. This is how the states are undermined: lawsuits and federal investigations.

This does not bode well for states’ rights and the individual’s right to pursue his happiness in a state that aligns with his values. At this rate, every state will be identical: a blue hellscape with no exit. Are you ready for this? I suggest learning how to live in the woods if you want to feel any sense of autonomy or liberty. The only free places left in America will be the places with no running water or civilization of any kind and God help you if the feds figure out you’re happy out there without their “help”.