The Fringe with Megan Fox, Episode 18: Family Court Child Trafficking? Daily Caller's Michael Volpe Weighs In

Family courts are well-known for corruption and scandal. I have spent a considerable amount of time investigating the personal stories of families caught in the vicious grip of “Child Protective Services” and the family court system only to find more questions than answers.

Michael Volpe, who writes at The Daily Caller, is one of the few other journalists in America who has dug deep on this issue and he says he’s uncovered a pattern of child trafficking for money through the family court system in Minnesota. Minnesota press won’t investigate these disturbing facts he’s uncovered. In fact, he can’t get interviewed by any news outlets in Minnesota, even though he has found at least six cases that show children removed from fit mothers and given over to abusers while at the same time enriching employees of the court. Take a break from coronapalooza and join me for this investigative podcast into whatever the hell is happening in the Minnesota family court system.

Megan Fox is the author of “Believe Evidence; The Death of Due Process from Salome to #MeToo,” and host of The Fringe podcast. Follow on Twitter @MeganFoxWriter