Hochul Voters Deserve the Crime-ridden State They Voted For

As a New York resident, I was devastated to see Kathy Hochul win her bid for a full term as governor. Many hoped that Republican Lee Zeldin would be able to capitalize on Hochul’s weak-on-crime record and pull out an upset victory. While he did do better than most statewide Republican candidates, it wasn’t enough.

So, now that Hochul has been elected, New Yorkers are begging her to get crime under control — even those who voted for her.

“Now that Hochul has won, her priority needs to be do something about the crime in the subway,” one voter told The New York Post.

“I’m happy Hochul won, but I don’t want her to think winning gives her a pass to keep things status quo,” said the voter. “She’s got her work cut out for her. None of us who rides the trains feel safe.”

Then. Why. Did. You. Vote. For. Her?

Throughout the campaign, Hochul treated the issue of crime like a conspiracy theory exploited by Zeldin and Republicans to stoke fear. But even Hochul supporters don’t feel safe, and yet for some reason, they gave her four more years?

Another Hochul voter blamed Zeldin’s support for Trump for her inability to support him over Hochul, despite being concerned about crime.

“I just could not vote for Lee Zeldin after his support for Trump,” she said. “It’s not like subway crime is new but violent crime is happening a lot more,” she added. “I want Hochul to prioritize addressing crime in New York City and I think she knows she has to.”

You know what? I don’t expect Hochul to do anything meaningful to crack down on crime. Frankly, anyone who voted for her deserves what they get. These people put party loyalty before their own safety and the safety of their families and neighbors. I’m sorry to say this, but when nothing changes, the only ones deserving of the blame are themselves.