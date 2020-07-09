New York Times Falsely Blames Churches for Huge Spike in Coronavirus Cases

President Trump wanted houses of worship to reopen, and the New York Times is trying to not only blame him for wanting them to reopen during the pandemic, but also blaming churches as a “major source” of coronavirus cases.

“Weeks after President Trump demanded that America’s shuttered houses of worship be allowed to reopen, new outbreaks of the coronavirus are surging through churches across the country where services have resumed,” read the report, which was published Wednesday.

“The virus has infiltrated Sunday sermons, meetings of ministers and Christian youth camps in Colorado and Missouri. It has struck churches that reopened cautiously with face masks and social distancing in the pews, as well as some that defied lockdowns and refused to heed new limits on numbers of worshipers,” the report continued. “Pastors and their families have tested positive, as have church ushers, front-door greeters and hundreds of churchgoers. In Texas, about 50 people contracted the virus after a pastor told congregants they could once again hug one another.”

The report also mentions a Florida teenager who died from the coronavirus after attending a church youth group party—though they failed to mention she had a rare autoimmune disorder and childhood cancer.

The New York Times literally is trying to put the fear of God in churchgoers, hoping to replace their Christian faith with subservience to government social-distancing edicts and media reporting.

And then you get to the following paragraph:

More than 650 coronavirus cases have been linked to nearly 40 churches and religious events across the United States since the beginning of the pandemic, with many of them erupting over the last month as Americans resumed their pre-pandemic activities, according to a New York Times database.

Just 650 cases. According to the New York Times, 650 cases linked to churches is a “major source” of coronavirus cases out of the more the 3 million official cases there have been since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been over 430,000 new cases in the month of July alone, but 650 cases linked to churches is a “major source” of coronavirus cases? That represents just 0.02 percent of all cases since the start of the pandemic, and 0.15 percent of new cases just from July.

These 650 church-linked cases are literally a drop in the bucket. Yet the New York Times wants you to believe churches are partially to blame for the recent spike in cases. What they don’t want you to know is that the recent surge in cases, when you take into account the incubation period of the disease, appears to be linked to the nationwide Black Lives Matter protests and riots that started in late May. But the New York Times wants to scare people of faith away from their places of worship. Meanwhile, the very same day they published this attack on churches, they also published a report arguing that the recent protests and riots did not play a role in the recent spike in cases.

And we’re supposed to believe there isn’t a hidden agenda here.

