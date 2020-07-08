CNN's Don Lemon Knows How to Solve Racism, and It's the Dumbest Idea You've Ever Heard

Don Lemon told fellow CNN anchor Chris Cuomo that the key to resolving the ongoing controversy about American monuments and racism is to put Barack Obama “front and center” on Mount Rushmore.

And he was serious.

“I think, listen … if they are going to put someone on Mount Rushmore, considering the history of this country, the first black president should be front and center.”

Cuomo partially agreed. “Add to Mount Rushmore. I think that’s first of all, it’s a more salable idea than the idea of taking away Founding Fathers.”

Lemon further added to his point by saying “So what’s wrong with all of us together thinking or reshaping our country so that more people rethinking our country in the way we think and where our priorities are so that this country … it belongs to everyone.”

In what universe does Barack Obama represent how our country thinks and where our priorities are? Barack Obama believes in government-run healthcare, has radical positions on abortion,

And of course, Cuomo agreed with Lemon. “Nothing is wrong with it.”

Nothing is wrong with it?

Barack Obama was also a bad president for black America and his presidency saw a major decline in race relations.

Barack Obama was the one who built the cages for immigrant children.

Barack Obama’s presidency was constantly under the dark cloud of scandal.

Barack Obama’s involvement in the Trump surveillance scandal is currently under investigation.

Richard Nixon deserves to be on Mount Rushmore more than Barack Obama. The mere suggestion of putting Obama on there is insulting.

_____

Matt Margolis is the author of the new book Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis