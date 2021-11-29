In Trump We (Still) Trust

As a Dickensian Christmas approaches, amid a nasty pandemic backstory, with inflation as the ominously settled fog and malaise besetting the middle and working classes, we count the costs of one year since Joe Biden supposedly won the presidency.

The gift of energy independence frittered like lottery millions won by some idiot child who gives it all away to foreign highway robbers. The strength of America First leadership reduced to flaccid enervation in the face of bemusedly murmuring heads of state who, under Trump, brought only a poker face to the table, and who were typically bluffed into compliance.

Still the greatest nation on earth, when poked with the screwdriver of analysis, America is shown to have developed dry rot in some extremely foundational places.

Ebenezer Scrooge heartlessly suggested that the “surplus population” be decreased. Biden’s cabal of America Last subversives has increased the surplus population at precisely the worst time for the working citizens who keep the home fires burning. By flooding the country hill to vale with penniless illegal immigrants, the Biden Administration has taken a bold and calculated step in a Third World ground game they hope will install them in perpetuity. An undetermined number within the influx have no intention of becoming good countrymen and women.

In Dicken’s narratives, Christmas shopping was a shared communal event between homogenous Church of England Christians. There was no shortage of pick-pockets, thieves, and scoundrels on the shadowy fringes of the celebration. In contrast, this Christmas, in fealty to a sickening white guilt-trip, law enforcement is hamstrung by city council Marxists as snatch-and-grab looters flood the zone. Because crime has become relative to past injustices, an alarming number of prosecutors have become purveyors of BLM-inspired reformative enforcement. Not only do thieves and robbers run rampant—they often elude the consequences of crime.

Until such time as they become mass murderers, and the dead are buried, and the perpetrators become one with a penitentiary sink and toilet.

“Are there no prisons, no workhouses?” asked Scrooge. There are prisons across the land, houses of incarceration that our present-day Squad—there is no analogy to Dicken’s time—would like to un-privatize, to erase what they perceive as a racism-enabled profit motive. AOC would place all jurisdiction for imprisonment in the hands of federal and state governments, many of which in Blue States are already saddled with insurmountable debt. As we’ve seen in places like Los Angeles, when the prisons become overcrowded and there is no provision for increased space or funding, they are emptied—the least-worst first, and then…

There are workhouses too, and for the poorest and least-skilled among the populace, the influx of illegals ensures that wages will come down and hours become longer. A growing segment of the population will pay no taxes, while Biden and company empower the IRS, putting the actual contributors to the U.S. general fund on notice.

A convicted child molester is lionized—his victims were reportedly boys from age eight to eleven—while a Constitutionally-protected citizen, Kyle Rittenhouse, is persecuted when he acts to counter the effects of protracted and destructive rioting in the streets. The rioters are lionized and supported by a puppet president and his durably unpopular VP, while the Jan. 6 protesters are prosecuted to the full extent of the law—and beyond.

In President Trump we (still) trust.

It would not take a reinvention of the wheel; just reverse everything Biden’s regime has done and return—with some inevitable tweaks—to the policies of MAGA.

Some Republicans, not the dyed-in-wool RINOs like Mitt Romney who loathed Trump from the beginning, but some who actually supported Trump, have begun to openly conjecture that perhaps Donald’s time has come and gone. Perhaps, they opine, it is time for a new America First candidate to emerge. A candidate without the so-called inflammatory “baggage” Trump brings. These voices, which include some former Trump-adherent members of the punditry class, carefully wonder aloud about this, and in so doing left-handedly infer blame on Trump for the invective hate that was deployed against him.

No. You don’t get to write off the guy who brought the change just because the change was disruptive.

Disruption is needed again. 2022’s midterm will seek to redress where we find ourselves on this Dickensian Christmas. But 2024 looms as perhaps the last, best hope to stem a globalist tide which carries with its decrepit foamy wash a vision that will equalize outcomes in the name of social justice and thereby sink all boats.

It is relatively quiet in the Red State hamlets now, but for the lamentations of enraged parents as their children are propagandized, and the occasional Trump rally. But there is a coiled energy growing in the fallowed lands and a growing realization outside Trump Nation that a course correction is imperative.

When the time comes, it will be President Trump’s call to make. If he decides to run, it is hard to imagine a Republican challenger with a ghost of a chance.