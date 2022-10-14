Pour Yourself a Drink, Patriot—the Democrat Party Is Crumbling

Like Hitler and John Wayne Gacy, the Democrats got arrogant over their successes, and that arrogance made them sloppy. That’s when their evil came to an end.

The Democrats thought they could steal our freedoms away under the guise of COVID-19. Actually, they did steal them. Embarrassingly, many Americans were only too happy to lock down, wear the useless Fauci face diaper, and stand on science-free stickers at the grocery store. You know, to save grandma. Remember, communism always comes disguised as virtue.

Many of us caught on quickly and recognized that the Democrats were using the Hong Kong Fluey lockdown flapdoodle as a dress rehearsal for communism — and worse.

FACT-O-RAMA! During COVID-19’s early days, President Trump sent a hospital ship to New York Harbor to take on 500 COVID patients. N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo couldn’t allow Trump to take the “W” and chose instead to send COVID-positive elderly people back into nursing homes. Roughly 15,000 died as a result. Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Michigan, all run by far-left pinkos, followed suit. None of those governors have been punished though frankly, I believe they should all spend the rest of their commie lives picking bugs out of their prison food.

But those halcyon days of Democrat power grabs are ending, and the apparatchiks are beginning to retreat like Nazis out of the Soviet Union. Let’s take a look at what was and what is, and how the truth is oozing out and killing the Democrats:

Hunter Biden’s laptop was “Russian disinformation,” according to 51 former “intel specialists.” Now it’s real and full of evidence that the Biden family is corrupt and filthy, perhaps to the point of treason. Even better, everyone knows that the Bidens are in the crosshairs of angry GOPers like Marjorie Taylor-Greene, Matt Gaetz, etc., and that the red wave in November is looking more like a crimson tsunami. The New Republicans know that the Democrats must be punished and are eager to break out the paddle. Joe Biden has some ‘splainin’ to do, and he needs to be the first Democrat investigated. Once the “big guy” has been sent to the cornfield, the other scoundrels will be easy pickin’s.

Dr. Anthony Fauci was “science” (according to the megalomaniacal troll himself). Now, we know he is a well-paid shill for big pharma. To this day, he’s still pushing the “vaccine” that never was, even on kids who aren’t really affected by COVID. Like the guilty little hobgoblin he is, Fauci is quitting the National Institute of Health (NIH) in December, though Sen. Rand Paul has stated that Fauci can run but he can’t hide.

Twitter was a haven for First Amendment-hating bolshies. Now that Elon Musk is buying it, the trans-pansexual soy-boi commies who run it are filling their non-binary underpanties because they won’t be able to stifle free speech. Heaven forbid the truth gets out. They are quitting in droves. Imagine hating free speech so much you’d rather be unemployed.

FACT-O-RAMA! Anyone trying to keep us from hearing the truth should be kicked in their gender-free crotch.

We had a great economy, compliments of a president with no experience in politics. Now we have to cut out meat a few days a week to pay for gas, thanks to a legacy politician with dirty links to China and Ukraine.

AOC was a media darling who walked on water. She was recently gloriously outed by her followers as the fraud she is. She has never been anything more than an “attractive-in-a-horsey way” communist looking to fill her pockets while forcing us to eat bugs, and now her own fans are catching on. Watch her audience — there are only about 30 — turn on her below:

AOC got WRECKED. This is one of the most relentless verbal beatdowns you’ll see. 👀pic.twitter.com/zDtTCSdv8z — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) October 13, 2022

The FBI was America’s foremost law enforcement agency. Today, everyone sees that they have become the Democrats’ KGB. The FBI decided to bury Hunter’s laptop, full of slimy business dealings and amateur porn, and instead focus again on taking down Donald Trump. They are now arresting pro-lifers for non-federal crimes. Everyone sees the swamp in action.

Americans are catching on to what is happening. Crime is slaughtering thousands, the southern border is a joke, and liberals are trying to make it normal to have sex with kids.

What once seemed like a scary episode of The Twilight Zone has become real. What’s going on?

The communists are here. They’ve infiltrated the Democrat Party, the FBI, the schools, the military, and then some.

FACT-O-RAMA! As the Chinese army trains to obliterate us, our armed forces are brushing up on their gender studies. Why? Because wokeism is the work of the commies. Again, masquerading as virtue, wokeism pretends to help the helpless. In reality, it’s a commie invention meant to divide us. P.S. If you think our new, woke army won’t fire on American citizens — labeled semi-fascists by Joe Biden — I’d like to sell you my invisible leprechaun “Patty” who cleans gutters.

Communism is the black mold of American society, and our basement is bubbling with it. If you follow the trail of American fascism, it all leads back to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). For instance, did you know:

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer appointed a board that recently handed $715 million worth of grants and tax breaks to a company with ties to the CCP.

The CCP makes billions of dollars a year selling fentanyl to Americans, which is snuck over the southern border that Joe Biden leaves wide open. Never mind those 100,000 fentanyl deaths per year.

Though the Biden family has reaped mad stacks from Ukraine, they’ve reportedly made tens of millions of dollars from Chinese companies with links to the CCP.

The World Economic Forum, World Health Organization, and International Monetary Fund are commie-riffic institutions trying to set their hook in the United States.

By now, you might be thinking, “Gee, KDJ, is there any good news?”

Yes, there is good news, and that good news is you.

You know what’s happening, and you refuse to sit by and allow the commies to reach their tentacles even further into our nation. You won’t sit on your hands while purple-haired freakshows try to convince 14-year-old boys to lop their penises off for “likes” on TikTok. You know a man in a dress is a man in a dress and not a woman. You share articles like this one (#HintHint) so that your friends know just how important it is to act now.

As a wise person once said, “You can vote your way into communism but you have to shoot your way out.” We can’t let it get that far.

There are three types of people in our nation now: those who see what’s happening (you), those who like what’s happening (commie clowns), and those who need a wake-up call. You can read the writing on the wall — now let’s get the word out to the others.

The tide is turning, and it’s turning because of you. Pour another bourbon — you’ve earned it, patriot.

When you’re done signing up for yourself and your friends, have a laugh to start the weekend. Our friends at “Jokes and a Point” are hilarious. Remember, liberals are killing comedy because they are miserable, soulless ogres. Conservatives know how to throw a party.