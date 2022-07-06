Woke Wednesday: Libs Happily Teaching 'Sex Pleasure' Classes to Kids. Wait Until You See the Curriculum.

Remember when liberal teachers claimed they weren’t teaching kids anything about sex, gender, or LGBTQANON? They lied!

Not only are they inculcating children with “sexual pleasure” classes, but they also seem to love doing it.

FACT-O-RAMA! If I tell a coworker she looks pretty in a dress I can easily be fired, yet teaching “sex pleasure” classes to teens, including how to urinate on one another, is acceptable. We are losing this fight.

Speaking of liberal groomers, meet Rhode Island State Senator Tiara Mack (D-DUH), whose idea of a campaign video is to shake her privates in your face. She wants your vote. And if that massive twerk-quake isn’t enough to get it, she wants you to know she also sponsored a bill to teach kids “queer-inclusive, pleasure-based sex ed.”

Rhode Island State Senator Tiara Mack (D) made this video encouraging people to vote for her. She also sponsored a bill for teaching kids “queer inclusive, pleasure-based sex ed” pic.twitter.com/835n4jS8LS — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 5, 2022

I wish I could say she is the only lefty groomer who needs a pedo-cure but alas the bolshie party is full of vile pedo-pushers who can’t wait to teach your kids the ins and outs of sexual hedonism.

Jenn Mason owns a sex shop called WinkWink in Washington state. She is also the school board director for the Bellingham School District. What better way to muster a new crop of lifelong customers than to sexualize children as young as nine years old with “sexual pleasure” classes?

GROOM-O-RAMA! Jenn Mason once held an “open mic night” at her sex shop for “gay kids” aged 0-18. Young, supposedly gay children were invited to tell stories or poems whilst standing near a large inventory of “marital aids.”

Mason teaches the three-hour classes herself. One is for kids nine-12 and the other is for 13-17-year-olds.

From Mason’s “Uncringe Academy” Eventbrite ad:

Workshops are divided by age and presentation of topics will vary for developmental appropriateness. Topics covered in this two-day workshop may include: Healthy relationships and relationship models

The science of puberty

Consent and communication

Gender and sexual identities

Sexual anatomy for pleasure and reproduction

What IS sex? Kinds of solo and partnered sexual activities

Safer sex practices for all kinds of sexual activities

The ethics and realities of sexualized media and pornography We use an accepting, informing, and affirming framework. Our focus is helping young people to feel comfortable around these topics so that they can advocate for their own bodies, health, and well-being.

“The class for 9- to 12-year-olds is an introduction to topics related to relationships, puberty, bodies, and sexuality,” Mason told local KTTH radio host Jason Rantz. “We focus on what makes healthy versus unhealthy friendships and romantic relationships, the science of how puberty works, consent and personal boundaries, defining ‘sex,’ and discussing why people may or may not choose to engage in sexual activities.”

Mason is charging $5-$50 to teach your kids how to masturbate, how to navigate sexual relationships, and, of course, the “realities” of pornography, based on what people can pay, though she implores folks to pay her the full amount if they can.

Comprehensive Sex Ed is the government in your children's bedroom telling them how to have sex. For all of the leftist conniptions over the fake right to privacy under Roe, you'd think they'd be a little upset about a legitimate invasion of privacy of the kids they didn't abort. — Nicole Solas Domestic Terrorist! (@Nicoletta0602) July 6, 2022

Here is a little background info on WinkWink, the sex shop owned by Mason,

WinkWink is a woman-owned, identity-inclusive sex shop in Bellingham, WA. We celebrate sexual expression and exploration, banish shame, and help our customers to better love themselves and others. Among our products, you’ll find non-toxic sex toys, lingerie, books, menstrual-related goods, and educational classes.

Wait a minute. Toxic sex toys?

SEINFELD-O-RAMA! (read this in a Jerry Seinfeld voice) Who buys a “toxic” sex toy? Will they get killed by it? Did it choke them in their sleep or did they choke on IT?

Back to WinkWink

WinkWink is sex-positive, body-positive, and gender-affirming. We welcome all people–including those of all genders, expressions, and sexual orientations–to our shop. We aim to help make sexual pleasure, wellness, and health available and accessible to everyone. We believe that normalizing, accepting, and affirming all bodies, identities, and gender experiences is an inherently political act. Pleasure is our revolution.

This self-centric view that “I can’t exist unless everyone around me shows a keen (creepy) interest in my sexuality” isn’t a gay rights thing, it’s a “queer” thing. Very cringe to those of us who thought social acceptance precisely meant “not caring” about anyone’s orientation. https://t.co/3kSnCzNOlH — Candice Jackson (@CEJacksonLaw) July 3, 2022

Summer Camps for Kids Have Changed

A freakshow by the name of Tanya Turner wants to Zoom call your kids in rural Appalachia and teach groom them with the following tutorials:

Sex With Me Self-Pleasure Workshop

Gender Diversity

Let’s Talk About Sex

Sexy Trans Sex Ed

The 3 P’s: Pee, Poop, and Pleasure

Sex on Drugs

Here is a little biographical info on Turner. She fancies herself a “femme, fat, queer, magical pleasure worker.” She claims she was raised by “a host of witchy women” in a “coven-like mountain matriarchy.” Whereas most teachers use chalkboards, Turner prefers sex toys, crystals, and tarot cards in her “classes.” Kids as young as 13 years old are welcome to “get educated” about the aforementioned topics and more., including “Over Sexualization and Policing of Blackness,” and “Sexy Trans Sex Ed.”

Today's episode features the wonderful Tanya Turner, creator of #SexySexEd! Sexy Sex Ed is a workshop series that compels teenagers and people of all ages to openly discuss personal and political consent, sexual safety, and anatomy in rural Appalachia. Listen now! 😀 pic.twitter.com/DCnEJhq2Ih — Sex Ed with DB (@SexEdwithDB) June 29, 2020

You can see Turner’s pedo-ish website, pocked with donation buttons, here.

BOLSHIE-O-RAMA! In 1963, the Communists’ 45 goals to take over America were read into the congressional record. Number 26 is “Present homosexuality, degeneracy, and promiscuity as ‘normal, natural, healthy.'”

The leftists, including Disney, are going after our kids and they aren’t trying to hide it anymore. Patriotic political leaders like Florida’s Republican Governor Ron Desantis are standing in their way. As are concerned parents who have been silenced when reading pornographic books at school board meetings—books that are available in school libraries. Like this mom in Georgia, this mama bear in Florida, and this mom in Loudoun County, Virginia.

It’s time to be a mama bear and a papa bear. The commie push is ON.