Creep-fest: 135—Oops, 137—Teachers Arrested for Sex Crimes So Far This Year

It’s only May 19, and Fox News is reporting that at least 135 teachers and teachers’ aides have been arrested for sex crimes involving children this year. The crimes range from child pornography to rape. These are just the reported crimes. If a principal or school district wanted to hide a sexual predator, as they did in Loudoun County, Va,, when a transgender kid in a skirt anally raped a 14-year-old girl, they often can.

Oops, I just found two more arrests that weren’t reported until Fox News released their report. That’s a total of 137 pedophiles arrested. Of those apprehended, 105 107 are men and 30 are women.

Some of the arrestees:

Anessa Paige Gower was fired from Making Waves Academy, which only accepts students via lottery, after victims began to come forward. Prosecutors are charging her with 29 counts involving sex acts with a minor, inappropriate touching, and sharing sexually graphic photographs over online platforms.

Larry Chen, formerly of Heath Elementary School, has been hit with 54 charges involving one student, including 18 counts each of aggravated statutory rape, rape of a child under 16, and indecent assault and battery on a child under 14. The sex crimes took place over two years, starting when the victim was 12 years old.

CREEPS-O-RAMA! I count 137 arrests. Divided by roughly 95 school days as of today, that means teachers are being arrested at a rate of 1.442 per day.

Richard Gene Martin, 73, a substitute teacher in Greensboro, N.C., was arrested and charged with indecent liberties with a student, statutory sex offense with a minor, felony possession of marijuana, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. It wasn’t immediately clear if Martin used the weed to seduce the child.

Robert Vandel, 63, a teacher at Fulton Academy of Science and Technology, was arrested at work and charged with aggravated assault with the intent to rape a child under 14, aggravated child molestation, sexual assault by a person in supervisory authority, enticing a child for indecent purposes, rape, and false imprisonment of a child under 14. Police believe there is more than one victim, and the investigation is ongoing.

We could do this at least 133 more times, but it’s grossing me out.

Teacher sexual abuse is especially deranged. Students frequently look up to their instructors. Predators can abuse this power to coerce students into illegal sexual situations and even forcible rape.

FACT-O-RAMA! Depending on the subjects taught, 90%-97% of teachers consider themselves to be “liberals.”

What kind of a monster has sex with students? Former police officer Kathryn Loving, who spent her career investigating crimes against kids, had this to say in a 2017 Law Enforcement Today article:

There are some perpetrators who groom children so this is their secret and it becomes a thrill or a “game.” This secret creates a special bond in which the child and teacher feel they are in love. They sneak around because they are both aware of the consequences but do not want to jeopardize their romance. Part of that is thrilling and makes the scope of the relationship more euphoric.

Sexual assault, CRT, and “wokeness” have found their way into our schools. In California, a commie teacher was fired for giving extra credit to kids who went to Antifa rallies. It’s no wonder homeschooling is exploding around the country.