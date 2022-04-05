It's a Sick World After All: 15 Disney Cartoon Sexual Innuendos You Can't Unsee

As a kid in Disney World back in the ’70s, it never occurred to me that Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride was anything more than a rollercoaster.

It seems the cartoonists and writers at Disney have been tossing naughty sexual innuendos into their cartoons for years. Some of them are subtle while others are over the top. How did we not see these? More importantly, why is the world’s largest childrens’ entertainment company putting boobs, butts, and boners into cartoons made for kids?

The internet is full of examples of Disney “porn,” but here are the top 15.

The Rescuers, 1977

Two characters walk past a window featuring a naked woman. It doesn’t even look like a cartoon — it’s clearly a photograph. No one noticed until the cartoon was released on video in 1999. Disney recalled the videos and edited the busty lass out. No one at Disney seems to know who put it in.

Tangled, 2010

Hey, look at what Rapunzel’s hair spells out when it’s wrapped around her man.

The Little Mermaid, 1989

This is the original cover of the video box. It’s almost like Disney gave up trying to hide things here. They claimed the artist was in a hurry to finish the artwork, and apparently artists under the gun draw weiners.

And check out the priest’s crotch. He looks a little excited about the nuptials. Disney execs claimed it was a knee, but once again, the offending image was removed for future generations of Disney fans.

Ratatouille, 2007

I’ll just let you watch this and make your own decision.

In another scene from Ratatouille, a chef tells a woman he has “a little, uh …” and she glances at his crotch.

Who Framed Roger Rabbit, 1988

Jessica Rabbit gets into a car crash and viewers can briefly see that she is wearing no undergarments and has recently invested in a Brazilian wax. Disney covered her business in later releases of the movie.

Hercules, 1997

Check out the lump on this guy’s head.

Frozen, 2013

Foot size doesn’t matter? What could these two possibly be talking about?

The Lion King, 1994

Disney didn’t even try to hide this. From the cover of the VHS box:

Also in The Lion King, the word “sex” appears again. Disney claims the letters spell “SFX” and was an homage to their special effects department.

Toy Story, 1995

Check out the toy made with Barbie legs and a hook. She’s a hooker, get it?

Toy Story 3, 2010

Here’s another not-so-subtle oral sex reference, this one from Mr. Potatohead. Can we still say “Mr.” Potatohead? I recall the snowflakes oozing tears over this a while back.

Cinderella, 1950

My favorite of them all! Were ben wa balls even a thing in 1950? This one might get a pass because it’s pretty funny.

Outside of the cartoons, one of the most obvious and disturbing examples of Disney smut is a $100 gift card on which Minnie looks like she’s a trans girl with a big, blue erection that Mickey is only too happy to engage.

We could go on and discuss more examples, but I think you get the point. If you do choose to look at more Disney weiners and whatnot, here is a great video that covers some of the Mickey Mouse smut we talked about and a handful of others as well.

LANGUAGE WARNING

