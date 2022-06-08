LeBron James Is a Hypocritical, Racist Crybaby. Here are the Receipts.

LeBron James, arguably the G.O.A.T of the National Basketball Association (NBA) who has somehow managed to become a billionaire despite living in a nation seething with “racism” (just ask him he’ll talk about it for days) isn’t saying much about the savage beating death of 17-year-old Ethan Liming, which took place in the parking lot of LeBron’s “I Promise” school in Akron, Ohio.

The assault allegedly started over a joke of some sort.

One of Liming’s attackers assaulted him from the front and two hit him from behind.

Liming’s friends apparently did not fight with him. When they tried to help the injured Liming into the car they were chased away by the three attackers.

According to Liming’s father, Ethan was alone and unconscious when the three attackers “finished him off.”

Liming was pronounced dead at the scene. He died of blunt force trauma to the head.

“And when they couldn’t catch the one child that ran across a parking lot, they came back and finished my son off,” said Rev. Bill Liming, Ethan’s father.

Maybe Lebron is quiet because he can’t play the race card this time. Ethan Liming was white. The police have somehow failed to release a description of his attackers, even though Liming’s friends were with him and saw the whole thing. We don’t yet know the race of the attackers, who were playing basketball before they beat Liming to death, but Liming’s father went out of his way to describe Ethan’s friends, who tried to get him into a car when he was still breathing.

They did everything they possibly could to help Ethan. They called 911 to get help. And when Ethan was knocked out on the ground, his two African-American friends tried to pick up his body and put them in the car, to help save his life. He was still alive at that point. He was still breathing.

Weird that Bill Liming states the race of the friends who tried to help Ethan into the car, but not the suspects, right?

Ethan’s mother, Jennifer Liming, had a heart-ripping message for the three people who murdered her unconscious son.

Why? I just don’t understand why. What did he do to you that you deserve to kill him like this?I just can’t wrap my head around why you did this to him. He was on the ground defenseless and unconscious and you just beat him until he died. And I just don’t understand why. Seventeen years old, he had a whole life in front of him. And he was not the kind of kid to be involved in something like this. I just don’t understand why they did it and what made you hate him so much you wanted to kill him. You didn’t even know him.

The only response Lebron had to the brutal, tragic attack in the parking lot of his school (despite a public request from a relative to help find the killers) was a tweet he didn’t bother to spell- or grammar-check.

Our condolences goes out to the family who lost a loved one!! My the heavens above watch over you during this tragedy! Pray for our community! 💚👑 https://t.co/bpq5qsoNfO — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 3, 2022

That’s weird, because LeBron had something to say to the police officer who shot a young black woman who was attempting to stab another young black woman.

Columbus, Ohio, police officer Nicholas Reardon was called to a disturbance involving knives. A black woman, Ma’Khia Bryant, attempted to stab another woman, and Officer Reardon shot her, saving the other woman’s life. Apparently, King James didn’t understand that. LeBron tweeted a picture of the police officer and wrote, “YOU’RE NEXT #ACCOUNTABILITY,” with an hourglass, to his 51.4 million Twitter followers. The L.A. Police Department (LAPD) asked the NBA to investigate the matter.

Despite the country being overrun with “systemic racism,” LeBron is still employed. He deleted the tweet because he believed it was being “used to create more hate.” But his message was clear. More importantly, how many young, black kids saw his tweet and took it to heart?

The wildly successful basketball player likes to speak out against SOME racism, even going so far as to say “being black in America is tough” after some curious racist grafitti appeared on his L.A. property. Much as with Jussie Smollett’s MAGA-capped attackers, the police never found the drooling, racist goober responsible for the “crime.”

CLOWN WORLD-O-RAMA! There is nothing sadder/funnier than a black billionaire crying about racism and getting away with racist statements and endangering a white cop’s life, not to mention, most likely being responsible for the “racist attack” on his own property.

Though LeBron pretends to abhor racism, he has dabbled his toes in it anyway, going so far as to refer to NFL team owners as “old white men” with a “slave mentality.”

But not all slavery — even real-time, happening right NOW slavery — should be discouraged or even discussed, according to LeBron. When basketball player Enes Kanter spoke out about the dirty little bromance involving Nike, the NBA, and slave labor in China, LeBron decided to sit that conversation out. When the Houston Rockets team manager, Daryl Morey, showed support for pro-Democracy protestors in Hong Kong, the typically opinionated LeBron, knowing where his jumbo shrimps are steamed, declared Morey was “not educated on the situation.”

Morey apologized for foolishly supporting Democracy in Hong Kong and kept his job. Kanter did not and was fired.

STACKS-O-RAMA! LeBron James kept his mouth shut about the China-Hong Kong situation and signed a $725 million deal with Nike. #Cha-Ching!

But the delicious hypocrisy gets even tastier. LeBron has spoken out about gun control, even legal firearms.

Obviously you’re not going to be able to take every gun out, I don’t know how you can do that. There’s so many around now, today. But if there’s some stipulations behind it or some penalties, some big time penalties or rules or regulations about carrying firearms, legal or illegal, people will second-guess themselves.

Actually, most states do have “big-time rules or regulations about carrying firearms, legal or illegal.” For instance, the armed security guards who tag along to protect LeBron and his family can carry them legally.

But wait, there’s more gun hypocrisy. The gun-grabbing LeBron and his wife once spent a New Year’s Eve blazing away with machine guns, or as some might call them, REAL weapons of war.

Here's Lebron James shooting an M249 SAW Belt-Fed Machine Gun, a weapon that civilians cannot purchase. James supports the #MarchForOurLives movement which calls for a ban on semi-automatic weapons: https://t.co/sJULFI33SP pic.twitter.com/FzI4XliOFf — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) March 28, 2018

Listen to what LeBron has to say about firing the fully automatic MP5.

LeBron James is ignorant. He has it all, but his mad basketball skillz yo and the fortune they’ve earned him aren’t enough. Rather than be a role model for other black kids who grew up poor, as he did, he chooses to spew liberal talking-point mouth trash before even hearing the whole story. He pimps for the gun-grabbers yet enjoys spreading lead with fully automatic weapons. He perpetuates the myth that black people are hunted by white people “every day” to his 51.4 million Twitter followers, many of whom are likely young black kids who look up to him. What possibly could go wrong?