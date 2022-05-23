My Biden-Voting Friend Had 'No Idea' Things Could Get This Bad. Buckle Up, Buddy, We're Just Getting Started

A friend told me yesterday he voted for Biden because he was tired of Trump’s “drama.” He said he “didn’t vote for Jared Kushner or Ivanka” and didn’t like them “hanging around” the White House.

“Right message, wrong guy,” he said of Trump.

My buddy considers himself a “non-Trumping, Democrat-hating conservative.” I guess his “non-Trumping” bias trumped (heh-heh) his hatred of Democrats.

He claimed he had “no idea things would get this bad under Biden.”

My friend also doesn’t like the far-left judge in the Bronx who has a habit of releasing violent criminals from jail. He lives nearby.

“She’s causing a one-woman crime wave,” my friend lamented. He fears for his family’s safety and worries about his 2-year-old granddaughter’s future.

They’re Children!!! A shooting crisis up nearly 80% across NYC. In the Bronx, these kids were lucky to not be injured. Elections are only days away and we must vote safety or we’ll live in #FearCity once again. As Detectives search for the criminals call 800-577-Tips with info. pic.twitter.com/Slhu8uvlSe — Detectives' Endowment Association (@NYCPDDEA) June 18, 2021

My response to him was, “You get what you vote for.”

“But I didn’t vote for this,” he argued.

Yes, he did.

Life under Trump was great. We as a nation were already rebounding from the “pandemic.” Gas was cheap and inflation wasn’t an issue. We were energy-independent. Putin’s dream of reuniting the band, the Soviet Union, was postponed and his tanks were sitting cold and getting rusty.

And my friend had a problem with Jared and Ivanka?

That is how good we had it — you had to whine about “Jared and Ivanka” or “Trump’s drama” when you wanted to find something to complain about.

I have no sympathy for people who voted for Biden, but I still don’t want them to struggle financially. I am opposed to ghouls on ebay sodomizing new parents who are desperate for baby formula. I hate that people are spending so much on gas and groceries that they can’t afford the things that make life happier, like vacations, steak, and a night out with the family.

Don’t get me wrong; I don’t believe for a minute that Biden won the 2020 election. I know that if my friend had voted for Trump, it wouldn’t have mattered in the blue state of New York.

But people need to learn from their mistakes, and they need to realize how bad Democrats are for this country. My friend needs to worry about his family so much that he never votes donkey again. He needs to miss his grandaughter because his son can’t afford the gas to drive an hour and 15 minutes to the usual Sunday family dinner.

My friend works in the entertainment industry, an industry that relies heavily on people having an expendable income. He needs to worry about paying his mortgage, like everyone else. He is starting to do just that.

The bottom line is this: my friend needs to feel what everyone else is feeling and, more importantly, he needs to learn from his mistakes.

He also needs to get over “mean tweets,” Ivanka and Jared, and his own ego. Most importantly, he needs to accept that we still have over two years before the next election, and that election, like the 2020 election (in my opinion), could mean nothing. Despite mountains of evidence, my friend doesn’t believe the Democrats cheated in 2020.

I told him to expect things to get way worse before they get better. Joe Biden agrees with me.

“How can the most experienced politician in Washington f*** up this badly?” he asked. That’s when I guffawed.

“This isn’t a mistake,” I told him. “This is intentional.”

I explained to him that I believe all this misery is leading us a step closer to socialism and communism. That’s when he made a tinfoil hat joke. But he couldn’t tell me why the Democrats have gutted our economy, started a crime wave, and lead us into gas, baby formula, and food shortages — you know, like commies have always done historically.

I asked him if he will vote for Trump if he runs in 2024.

“Unfortunately, I will have to,” he whined. “But my bet is, if there is someone who can deliver Trump’s policies but isn’t Donald Trump, they will win in a landslide. Nobody cheated in 2020; Biden just isn’t a jackass — or so I thought.”

The most striking thing I learned from my conversation with my non-Trumping, Democrat-hating yet Biden-voting friend is this: there are still people, even men in their 60s, who will vote against their best interests if a candidate hurts their tender little feelings. Cry me a river. And if you couldn’t see that Biden is a jackass …