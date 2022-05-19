Mad Vax, Yo: Buffalo Shooter Was a left-leaning COVID Nazi, Wore Hazmat Suit to School

Call Ripley’s Believe it or Not Museum — the left finally found a white supremacist mass shooter! The bad news for the Don Lemons of the world is that the Buffalo shooter was a lefty.

As PJ Media’s own Matt Margolis reported, the shooter’s manifesto claims he was anything BUT a conservative. He wrote this about his political leanings:

When I was 12 I was deep into communist ideology, talk to anyone from my old highschool and ask about me and you will hear that. From age 15 to 18 however, I consistently moved farther to the right. On the political compass I fall in the mild-moderate authoritarian left category, and I would prefer to be called a populist.

Later on in the manifesto, he continued:

I would prefer to call myself a populist. But you can call me an ethno-nationalist eco-fascist national socialist if you want, I wouldn’t disagree with you.

Matt Margolis also noted:

He [the shooter] also repeatedly attacks capitalists, and rejected the conservative label because, he wrote, “conservativism is corporatism in disguise, I want no part of it.

In addition, the Buffalo shooter had some not-so-nice things to say about Fox News regarding the hiring of Jewish people. Who else doesn’t like Jewish people?

If you’re still not convinced this wackjob is a lefty, his family is now stating that the gunman lived in a seemingly constant state of COVID-19 panic. A cousin of his mother told reporters the shooter “bought into the fear of COVID.” She claims he wore a respirator mask to family functions and an entire hazmat suit to school.

It's clear, the COVID hysteria turned the Buffalo shooter into a complete mental casehttps://t.co/5fzqE5INxh — Underground(not-so-nice)courtlady (@Undergroundcou1) May 18, 2022

“And then he got COVID just a few weeks ago,” the cousin told reporters. “He went to family functions with a respirator mask on. He totally wasn’t going to get COVID, and then he got COVID.”

“They were vaxxed to the max,” the cousin continued. “I don’t know if it was a bad case, I just know he caught it.”

FACT-O-RAMA! The shooter believes he caught the Fauci Flu from a fast-food chicken sandwich which he theorized was poisoned by government agents.

How many conservatives do YOU know who wore a hazmat suit or a respirator mask? As a veteran of 12 Trump and/or Back the Blue rallies and one CPAC weekend, I can assure you I’ve seen nary a mask.

Jerry Kozlowski, a friend of the shooter’s parents, had a pre-determined view of what a mass shooter is supposed to look like.

“When I first heard that this happened, I actually had a different picture in my mind of who the family was: Some family living in a trailer park someplace in the outskirts, the family with their AR-15s,” Kozlowski admitted.

He means “white trash” — In other words, a drooling, MAGA hat-wearing redneck. You know — a “conservative.”

FASCIST-O-RAMA! In his manifesto, the shooter admits to being a “green nationalist” and a fascist but ascertains he is NOT a Christian.

According to another cousin, the shooter’s parents are both educated, “normal” people.

“The parents are both college-educated. They’re intelligent. They’re engineers. They’re not hill people,” argued the relative.

“Hill people” is a nice way of saying “white trash.”

FACT-O-RAMA! “Dirt chicken” is an upstate New York slang phrase for “white trash.” Ex. “I saw a bunch of drunk dirt chickens fighting outside the roller rink.”

Despite the shooter being a self-admitted non-Christian, ethno-nationalist, eco-fascist national socialist who leans toward the mild-moderate authoritarian left category and who had a paralyzing fear of the Hong Kong Fluey, the left is fighting to label him as conservative. If you believe this maniac was a Republican, I’d like to sell you my invisible unicorn that does housework.

Watch for the left to use this tragedy to go after guns, which they only do when a mass shooter is white. Otherwise, it’s crickets.