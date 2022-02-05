A Tough Week of Gut Punches for the Left

It’s been a rough week to be an American apparatchik.

Susan Sarandon reared her irrelevant head to attack a funeral for one of the NYPD cops murdered by Lashawn J. McNeil in Harlem last week, posting this:

So, if all these cops weren’t needed for CRIME that day, doesn’t that mean they aren’t needed ANY day?

Susan Sarandon blasted over anti-cop post after NYPD funeral https://t.co/A3NB5GZ2ye pic.twitter.com/oftfb1AKFX — New York Post (@nypost) February 3, 2022

Sarandon was immediately clown-slapped back into reality. She issued an apology.

“I reacted quickly to the picture without connecting it to a police funeral and I realize now how insensitive and deeply disrespectful it was to make that point at that time,” The actress groveled. She added, “I sincerely apologize to the family of Officers Rivera and Mora for causing additional pain during their time of grieving.”

Sarandon isn’t the only pinko actress who couldn’t keep her mouth shut and then paid the price.

The unknown diva-wannabe Jacqueline Guzman recorded herself verbally defecating on the funeral, and memory, of fallen NYPC officer Jason Rivera, going so far as to suggest he “died for probably doing his job incorrectly.” The 22-year-old Rivera and his partner, Officer Mora, were killed while responding to a woman who called in a domestic disturbance with her son.

Guzman has thus far dodged success as an actress. If you yell at her IMDB profile you’ll hear an echo. She’s had two gigs in her life and one was on Fox News Live.

She had landed a gig with “Face to Face Films” but was fired for her bolshie drivel. You can see the rant here:

LANGUAGE WARNING

Rounding out the trifecta of yobbish actresses, Whoopi Goldberg, who allegedly took the name “Goldberg” because her mother said it would help her in Hollywood, got sent to the cornfield for two weeks for doing what Whoopi does best, saying stupid things and taking herself WAY too seriously.

“President” Biden, not to be out-clowned by Whoopi, told the nation that gun makers are “the only industry in America that is exempt from being sued.” Not only is this incorrect (you can sue a gun manufacturer if a weapon blows up in your hand), but it’s also a lie. President Peepants seems to have forgotten that the companies making the “vaccines” he pushes like candy on a playground can’t be sued even if it kills thousands of people.

BIDEN: Gun manufacturers are "the only industry in America that is exempted from being sued, and I find it to be outrageous." pic.twitter.com/T9LU7hQLP0 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 3, 2022

Then again, how can we expect honesty from a guy who, you know, and I know about, what the…uh….

Does anyone believe this man is fit to lead the United States?

Biden: "I don't want to get going because I'd keep you here too long because you know all what I'm about to, what I've said, and you know what I've done, and you know what we're doing, and I know what you're doing." pic.twitter.com/98HL2GobM5 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) February 4, 2022

He’s nary a month into his new gig as the mayor of New York City, and Eric Adams’ bigotry is showing. He is seen here talking about out-performing his “cracker” colleagues in the NYPD. He also mentions “negroes” and stresses he’d rather grow a beard and smoke weed than run for mayor. Adams soon apologized, and this will be forgotten in a New York minute.

The charity group Black Lives Matter might be dead in the water. BLM turned off its donation portals and can not receive cabbage now. They seem to not be in compliance in nine states. There is no clear leader of the organization and its $60 million bankroll. The Washington Examiner began examining BLM’s finances and learned the following:

BLM has failed to disclose their finances for 2020, the year they made mad stacks after the death of Saintly George Floyd.

BLM posted a bogus address on their tax forms.

The organization hasn’t had an actual leader since May 2021.

BLM has two board members: one, Shalomyah Bowers, can’t be found or contacted. The other board member, Raymond Howard, deleted any reference to BLM in his LinkedIn profile, after being contacted by the Washington Examiner.

No one seems to know who is in charge of BLM and what’s happening with all the cheddar in their bank account.

“Like a giant ghost ship full of treasure drifting in the night with no captain, no discernible crew, and no clear direction,” is how Laurie Styron, CharityWatch Executive Director, described BLM.

Patrisse Cullors, the last remaining co-founder of BLM, bailed on her organization after coming under fire for buying millions of dollars worth of real estate.

There’s a list of companies who absurdly handed over their cheddar, roughly $90 million, in 2020 alone.

Related: Black Murder Rate Soars Thanks to BLM And Lefty Politicians

Watching BLM crash and burn is HILARIOUS. What I find tragic is the Speaker of the House and head lizard person Nancy Pelosi telling American Olympians to mind their beeswax and not speak negatively about the Chinese, despite their Nazi-like camps and that pesky little virus they released on the world.

Pelosi claims she fears for the safety of any smack-talking olympian and their families. Know your place, you recalcitrant figure skaters; the U.S. government demands it.

Nancy Pelosi tells U.S. Olympic athletes not to "speak out" against the Chinese Communist Party in Beijing lest they risk "incurring the anger" of the Chinese government. pic.twitter.com/kzwSYdMJyM — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 3, 2022

If you were wondering what Nancy Pelosi would have done in Germany back in 1938, now you know.