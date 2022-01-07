Lies, Denial, Hyperbole, and Hatred: Key Ingredients Needed to Be a Lib Nowadays

I was a New York City liberal for years. People frequently ask me what made me change my ways and become a conservative.

First off, if you think New York City is a bastion of open-mindedness, I’d like to sell you a unicorn that poops gold.

There were a few things that made me flip from the dark side. First, a Libertarian friend challenged my views and kindly, and correctly, pointed out that I had no idea what I was talking about. I spent the next year reading news on the Fox, CNN, and BBC websites. I’d read three different angles on the same story. Slowly, I began to realize I had almost nothing in common with what I read on CNN. In fact, a lot of what they wrote became increasingly difficult to believe. Shocker.

It was at this time that I noticed “friends” attacked me when I dared to even question liberal narratives. I mentioned that I thought Al Gore’s documentary on climate change, An Inconvenient Truth, had a lot of questionable data. A “friend” in my office immediately called me a “redneck” and a “Nazi.” I’m not kidding.

When I mentioned I was thinking of voting for George Bush over John Kerry, I was told it would be “my fault” when women started dying from wire-hanger abortions performed by medical students in filthy New York alleyways. Again, I’m not kidding.

Notice the aggressive rhetoric of the modern-day lib. If you disagree, you’re a redneck, a Nazi, and you’re to blame for … everything.

FACT-O-RAMA! I personally know four far-left, Bernie-loving women. Three are secretly pro-life. They pretend they are pro-choice to avoid being ostracized by their friends. The fourth became pregnant and announced she was keeping her baby, and an older “friend” told her, “I didn’t groom you this way.”

Related: The Obedient, the Brainless, and the Woking Dead

Being a liberal is exhausting. The lies one must swallow to be included in “the club” are getting harder and harder to choke down. Here are a few fabrications one must embrace, lest they find themselves banned from the liberal ranch.

The Bat Soup Wu-Flu

The definition of stupidity is to look at the last two years and think, “Yeah, give me more masks, more shots, and more mandates, for a virus that is now nothing more than a common cold.”

If I took three shots to avoid getting polio, then I got polio, I'd begin to question things. — Kevin Downey, Jr. (@kevindowneyjr) January 7, 2022

I get that COVID created a situation where doctors and elected leaders had no idea what to do — at first. It’s been two years now. We learned in May of 2020 that lockdowns don’t work. The “vaccine” was supposed to keep us from getting COVID, but it doesn’t. We have learned that masks are a joke.

As PJ Media’s Matt Margolis has pointed out, mask Nazis are back, even though masks don’t work very well at all.

Liberals still ignore all that inconvenient science. They quake in fear of omicron, which is now just a cold with a better publicist. Libs pray at the altar of Fauci, even though he is as accurate as a sniper with Parkinson’s.

January 6 Was an Insurrection

Never mind that the FBI quietly admitted there was no attempt to overthrow the government on Jan. 6.

“Ninety to ninety-five percent of these are one-off cases,” declared a former senior law enforcement official who was knowledgeable about the investigation. “Then you have five percent, maybe, of these militia groups that were more closely organized. But there was no grand scheme with Roger Stone and Alex Jones and all of these people to storm the Capitol and take hostages.”

Here is a picture of a Capitol cop letting in a dangerous, insurrectiony meemaw, one of many who took seditious selfies and walked out when told to do so,

FBI arrests & charges a 69-year-old Lois Lynn McNicoll with “knowingly entering restricted building without lawful authority and violent entry. And US Capitol police officer holding the door for her “welcome to the state Capital can I get you coffee?” pic.twitter.com/qhA7kaMigO — 🇺🇸Robert.N🇺🇸 (@Rob_Noorollah) June 29, 2021

Facts be damned. If you want your liberal friends to invite you to join them at trivia night at the local hipster pub, you MUST sign on. You must believe 300,000 “white supremacists” showed up, many well into their 50s and beyond, unarmed, and tried to topple the government.

While believing these myths, today’s liberal must also deny the 574 riots and $1-$2 billion worth of damage caused by Antifa sitzpinklers and their BLM compadres. (If you think the use of the word “compadres” constitutes “cultural appropriation,” you should see the mega-taco I’m enjoying right now).

Libs must deny that a policeman was killed, roughly 12 were shot and 2,000 officers were injured in the George Floyd riots. They must ignore the numerous police stations and courthouses that were burned and the hundreds of businesses that were torched. The need to just keep repeating, “the protests were mostly peaceful” and drink that gluten-free Kool-aid.

The 2020 Election Was Fair

When discussing election integrity, a good lib will laughingly dismiss any mention of cheating in the 2020 election. An obeisant bootlicking progressive will pretend it’s completely normal for swing states to stop counting votes at midnight, and that there is nothing peculiar about a freighter full of ballots showing up at polling stations at 4 a.m.

There Are Innumerable Genders

This is my fave. A devoted progressive believes a man in a dress is a woman. To not believe so is a form of “violence.”

A few notes on women and girls who are trans in sports. There is a relentless effort to situation trans people as a threat to cis people in sport and elsewhere. There simply is no threat. — Chase Strangio (@chasestrangio) January 14, 2021

When people believe that a man wearing a dress is a real woman, they happily throw real women under the bus. Liberals celebrated when a man in pigtails beat women in sporting events, even damaging a woman’s face in a boxing match. They cheered when a dude in panties cracked a real woman’s skull in an MMA match, calling the creature the “bravest athlete in history.” They have no problem sending a trans dude into a women’s prison, and will obediently keep quiet when that “woman” uses her penis to rape a mentally disabled woman.

The things today’s liberals are required to believe or deny are nothing less than a sickness. And for what?

Liberals consider themselves better than conservatives. They see us as stupid, uneducated drooling bigots. Today’s liberal needs to feel superior to a group of people — conservatives — and is willing to believe the unbelievable to reach that goal. I smell a bad case of low self-esteem wafting through New York City’s coffee shops.