The Great Reject

We know from Klaus Schwab, Chair of the World Economic Forum that meets annually in Davos, Switzerland, and architect of the Great Reset which envisions the entire re-making of Western society into a globalist oligopoly, that the pandemic is largely a manufactured crisis. COVID-19 is not “an existential threat,” he writes in COVID-19: The Great Reset; in fact, it is “one of the least deadly pandemics the world has experienced in the last 2000 years.” Strategic chicanery has become the order of the day. According to Schwab, the COVID crisis must be weaponized to deceive and suppress a credulous population and to stifle dissent in order to bring about the total restructuring of Western societies. COVID is the stalking horse behind which the true purpose of the revolutionary scheme and prospectus advances.

World governments and public health organizations have complied with the Davos agenda, mobilizing a veritable arsenal of tactical ordnance in the service of the larger plan. The disease constitutes “our defining moment,” Schwab exults, as the world’s political and medical peerage prepared to launch a four-pronged attack on the free-market West: mask mandates, perpetual lockdowns, defective PCR testing protocols and controversial if not toxic vaccines. Almost everything government officials and public health authorities have stipulated and enforced has been engineered to create an unprecedented catastrophe.

Entire populations will be demoralized and deprived of agency, the entrepreneurial and self-employed middle class will be effectively phased out, and the ethos of individuality and self-reliance will succumb to a global collectivity. “You will own nothing and be happy” is the operative watchword. Only the political, technocratic and plutocratic elite will be spared, as Patrick Wood explains in Technocracy Rising: The Trojan Horse of Global Transformation. This in a nutshell is the Great Reset. It sounds like a conspiracy theory aching to be debunked—the BBC’s considers the Reset as a laudable plan to restore the world’s economy rather than a “baseless conspiracy…which claims a group of world leaders orchestrated the pandemic to take control of the global economy.” The BBC perspective, among similar take-down efforts by many other Leftist venues, is wholly predictable. But a reading of Schwab’s various books detailing the project, in particular COVID-19: The Great Reset and Shaping the Future of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, and the complicity of major international players like Bill Gates, Joe Biden, Justin Trudeau, Boris Johnson, Al Gore, Prince Charles, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, and a host of others, as well as the backing of Time Magazine, Greenpeace International, BP, etc., make it abundantly clear that an insurrectionary program is afoot.

“Do we aim to get back to where we were before, or should we take the opportunity to make society fairer, smarter and greener, and get humanity off the road to climate catastrophe – a ‘great reset’?”, the WEF has rhetorically stated. As Bitcoin.com puts it, “the coronavirus measures coupled with purported climate change and statist propaganda are considered the primers of this great reset concept. The global elite want to drag mankind towards the biggest economic crisis ever seen in history…This crisis will be accurately engineered in order to create a disorder which would take mankind to the New World Order.”

In short, COVID is a customized emergency meant to close down society as we once knew it, devastate the economy, and reduce people to a state of fearful and abject compliance. Stephen Green writes, “Wuhan Flu is a killer almost exclusively of the aged, the infirm, the obese, and the malnourished—typically a combination of at least two of the four. Who would look at that situation and decide that the best course was to shut in the young, the healthy, the trim, and the well-nourished?” Why, the Great Resetters, of course, and their progressivist collaborators. People are easily manipulated. Lock them down and soften them up for the “Build Back Better” calamity to come. For that is what is manifestly happening. That’s the plan. As Schwab wrote in COVID-19: The Great Reset, we will never return to normal. Indeed, “The left has already proven throughout the COVID-19 pandemic that it can radically transform political realities in the midst of a crisis,” The Hill points out, “so it’s not hard to see how the Great Reset could eventually come to fruition.”

Thankfully, skepticism of public authority appears to be growing. Some countries have remained open. States across the U.S. are opening up or have already done so; additionally, South Dakota, Arizona, South Carolina, Wyoming, Florida, and Texas, are also banning the mandating of vaccines and the implementation of vaxxports. There are robust anti-lockdown demonstrations in many parts of the world. In Canada, there have been several manifestations assembling in Queen’s Park in Toronto. The city of Peterborough has hosted a vigorous protest in defiance of its Whitmeresque mayor. A mammoth demonstration in Montreal suggests that Quebeckers are fed up with demagogic warrant. Conservative MP Derek Sloan recently led a Freedom Convoy which was “so long, there were still 40 cars that hadn’t started the journey 37 km away” (circular email). Elsewhere around the world, Belgrade has seen thousands march against the lockdowns. In the U.K. a massive protest in London took it to the authorities. Clearly seeking to diminish the significance of the London event, media estimated the crowd at 10,000 participants; reports I have received from trusted observers on the ground put the numbers at closer to many hundreds of thousands, as the video images confirm.

Voice of America reports that protests have multiplied in Germany, Austria, Finland, Romania, Switzerland, Poland, France, Bulgaria, the Netherlands, and Romania. These are only a few illustrations of a surging movement around the globe. VOA continues: “Protesters fear governments may be less willing to relinquish powers they have accrued to themselves during the pandemic,” worrying that intrusive state surveillance may become a permanent feature in many states once the crisis has diminished. “They fear the balance of power between the state and individuals has been upended and bewail governments navigating the pandemic with what they argue has been heavy-handed state coercion.”

Canadian parliamentarian Randy Hillier is pleased to note that his movement No More Lockdowns Canada continues to grow as “events become more numerous.” Jeffrey Tucker, Editorial Director for the American Institute for Economic Policy, writes that “lockdowns were largely political theater distracting from what should have been good public health practice.” But the blowback is intensifying, as people come increasingly to realize that “what happened over these 14 months was a catastrophic disaster of public health without precedent. The collateral damage is unfathomable.” Hillier and Tucker believe we may be witnessing a rising populist revolt determined to resist the globalist threat associated with Schwab’s World Economic Forum, the U.N.’s Agenda 2030, and complicit governments as they ride the COVID pseudo-wave for all it is worth.

No one denies that the COVID event is serious, but it is far less deleterious than the orthodox reaction to it. Tom Woods, among others, has shown the plainly inverse relation between stringent anti-COVID measures and recovery; the contrast between a reasonably open Sweden, for example, and a tightly closed Hungary is startling and vivid. Sweden has one of the better health outcomes in the world and Hungary one of the worst. The measures and remedies that have been introduced to combat the disease patently do not work to “flatten the curve”—which was never the core intent of the Great Reset. “Never let a good crisis go to waste” is the underlying principle. Hopefully, a Great Reject may be in process, recognizing the fraudulence of the political response to the COVID virus, the public hysteria the political class and its media myrmidons have fomented, and the checkpoint society looming menacingly on the horizon.

There is, of course, a varied set of beliefs among the Rejectors. Some acknowledge that COVID was a serious event that needed to be fought, but that the prophylactic strategies adopted by governments around the world caused far more harm in needless deaths, “excess deaths,” pandemic bankruptcies, and the actual suppression of common humanity than did the disease. Others argue that COVID was essentially a political virus disseminated to promote the hegemony of the elite. Still others, referring to Chinese biowarfare research, believe that the virus was released by the CCP to get rid of Donald Trump and install a China-friendly, America-bashing Biden in his place. Some adopt all three positions. But all are united in the conviction that better methods exist to repel the disease, that, as Dr. Byram Bridle, a viral immunologist at Guelph University said, natural immunity is the preferable antidote, and that the lockdowns must end.

Naturally, there will be resistance against the Great Reject by those who have been co-opted by the new Trilateral Commission comprising the medical bureaucracy, the digital commissariat, and the machinations of the political nomenklatura. It remains only to be seen whether the Reject will be sufficiently potent and widespread to counter the Reset, the inertia and compliance of the masses, and the false and repressive COVID narrative that has destroyed our economies and blighted our lives.