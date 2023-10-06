Georgia State Troopers Won't Face Charges for Killing Domestic Terrorist at Public Safety Training Center Site

Domestic terrorists aligned with Antifa and Stacey Abrams occupied the proposed site of a public safety training center for the city of Atlanta’s police and first responders. For months, these “protesters” attempted to block work on the site.

On Jan. 18, a group of law enforcement professionals enacted a raid on the site to clear the squatting thugs from the property. One squatter, Manuel Teran, 26, opened fire on officers, hitting and seriously injuring a Georgia state trooper. Officers fired back, killing Teran.

In the months since the shooting, the Antifa goons have insisted that they’re nothing but peaceful environmental protesters and that Teran, whom they nicknamed “Tortuguita” (“Little Turtle”), was completely innocent. They rioted and called for charges against the officers who shot Teran.

After nearly nine months, an investigation has determined that the six Georgia state troopers who were involved in the clearing raid and shooting will not face charges. The Mountain Circuit District Attorney’s Office, located in the northern part of Georgia, released the results of its investigation on Friday.

“In a report issued Friday, the Mountain Circuit District Attorney’s Office ruled that the use of lethal force by GSP was “objectively reasonable under the circumstances of this case” and no criminal charges will be filed against the troopers involved in the shooting,” reports WSB Radio.

Ballistic analysis from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) revealed that the bullet that struck and injured the trooper came from Teran’s gun. The report revealed that “residue from a detonated primer of a discharged firearm” on samples from Teran’s hands. The GBI related that troopers gave Teran the command to exit his tent, and he refused at first. When he did emerge, Teran began firing at troopers with no warning.

The domestic terrorists claimed to be peaceful, but their actions revealed a different story. When law enforcement cleared the camps, officers found pellet guns, mortar-type fireworks, improvised weapons, blow torches, and gas masks.

“The group had gotten into repeated and escalating conflicts with the police, throwing Molotov cocktails and shooting fireworks at officers,” reports WSB. “After Teran’s death, seven protesters were arrested on domestic terrorism charges after they staged a “night of rage” in which they marched through the city, damaging property.”

Read the full report below:

District Attorney s Office Report on Deadly Shooting of Manuel Teran by PJ Media on Scribd