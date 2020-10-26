Creepy Democrat Organization 'Vote America' Plans to Check On Your Vote

We got an interesting — well, creepy — item in the mail today. Addressed to us at home, by name:

Quote:

When we follow up after the election, we hope to see that you cast your ballot this election.

Who you vote for is private, but whether you vote is a matter of public record.

So, let’s look into this group America Votes. Here’s the home page:

“The coordination hub of the PROGRESSIVE COMMUNITY.” If we look at the “About” page, we find

AMERICA VOTES IS THE COORDINATION HUB OF THE PROGRESSIVE COMMUNITY, working with over 400 state and national partner organizations to advance progressive policies, win elections, and protect every American’s right to vote.

Go over to “Our Partners” and we find a whole list of the usual suspects: ACRONYM, AFL-CIO, American Federation of Teachers, BlackPAC, Brady Campaign, Climate Reality Action Fund, … Democratic Governors Association, Democrats.com, … NDRC, NEA, SEIU, … and on and on.

So let’s review the bidding again: a coalition of “progressive” and Democrat organizations are sending out postcards that say, basically, “we know where you live, we know if you voted, and we plan to check up on you after the election.”

I don’t know about you all, but I think that’s just a little creepy.

Especially given statements like this one by Robert Reich:

When this nightmare is over, we need a Truth and Reconciliation Commission. It would erase Trump’s lies, comfort those who have been harmed by his hatefulness, and name every official, politician, executive, and media mogul whose greed and cowardice enabled this catastrophe. — Robert Reich (@RBReich) October 17, 2020

And, of course, DNC spokesperson and MSNBC host Chris Hayes:

The most humane and reasonable way to deal with all these people, if we survive this, is some kind of truth and reconciliation commission. https://t.co/PopsRhmKvz — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) October 6, 2020

The BizPacReview did the work I couldn’t bear to do (and besides, Reich blocked me some years ago when I called him a “malignant gnome”) and collected some of the replies:

How about a “truth and consequences “ commission instead. At the very least, there need to be a lot of people banned from government service for life, including all federal LEO’s who committed crimes or abused authorities because they thought the admin would cover for them. — Inflation Laboratory (@DrGrelka) October 18, 2020

and …

and …

I am thinking more of using the postwar Nuremberg Trials as a template. Felonies were committed as were treasonous behaviors. The guilty should be arrested, tried, convicted and forced to do time. — J.C.Z. (Giovanni) (@Wolveinsocal) October 18, 2020

There’s more, but I think that’s enough to get the general Zeitgeist. The Left is seriously talking about re-educating those people who dared to work for, or even vote for, Trump — while sending out emails saying they’re going to come around after the election to check if you voted.

I’m sure it’s all completely innocent.

