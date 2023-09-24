We Do Not Have a Broken Immigration System. We Have a Broken Enforcement System.

I am so sick of hearing that the United States has a “broken” immigration system. There is nothing wrong with America’s immigration system. It’s a system of laws passed by the people’s duly elected representatives that enables limited and orderly immigration. There are further limited exceptions for refugees fleeing legitimate persecution. It’s an honorable, decent, growth-enabling system.

Advertisement

Yet to see the state of the nation right now, you’d think our laws governing the matter were nonexistent. Yesterday, I read a story by PJ Media colleague Rick Moran called “Historic: Largest Number of Migrant Encounters at Southern Border EVER in August.” The details it contained made me livid with rage and terror: livid at the erasure of my beloved country, as the entire Third World swarms in and takes up residence; and terror at the uncertainty of my and my family’s future in an impoverished and destabilized place that used to be called the United States of America.

First of all, let’s get one thing straight: the hordes flooding over our border, overwhelming our towns, and bleeding our social safety net dry are not “asylum seekers.” I am sick to death of seeing them described as such all across the media spectrum. In truth, they are overwhelmingly asylum scammers.

According to our not-at-all-broken, democratically passed law, an alien may seek asylum if s/he is “unable or unwilling to avail himself or herself of the protection of [his/her] country because of persecution or a well-founded fear of persecution on account of race, religion, nationality, membership in a particular social group, or political opinion.”

Asylum is not for aliens who “came here to work hard” or who “want to provide a better life for their children” or who have “no opportunity in their home country.” That’s unfortunate, but it is emphatically not a legitimate reason to be granted asylum. And entering my country illegally (which my family entered legally) and then lying on your federal asylum request is grounds for prompt removal, according to our perfectly good, popularly and properly passed laws. An American who lies on or falsifies a federal application commits a felony. Just ask the president’s son.

Advertisement

As Rick observed, “The fact is, most of the illegals are escaping communism and socialism. The largest group of refugees are from Venezuela, and those fleeing the socialist government of Central America aren’t far behind.” Again: this does not qualify these people for asylum.

Related: El Paso at ‘Breaking Point’ as Abbott Sends More Buses to New York City

Our broken enforcement system, on the other hand, is completely lawless. It is one thing for an administration to exercise prosecutorial discretion. After all, there are limited resources, and part of effective governance involves the competent deployment of the people’s treasure. It’s another thing altogether for a president to be utterly derelict in his duty to take Care that the Laws be faithfully executed. And it’s still another, even worse thing to actively work against the laws.

But that’s what Democrat presidents do. Obama unilaterally decreed that so-called DREAMERS were above the law because it wasn’t their fault that their parents brought them here. Again, that’s unfortunate for those young people, but if your parents stole a priceless painting and gave it to you when you were a kid, you still don’t get to keep it. But Obama created his DACA pseudo-law out of thin air in an attempt to simply supplant duly passed U.S. laws that he disliked.

Advertisement

“President” Biden has, among other things, created an app to help asylum scammers get into the country faster, bused and flown illegal aliens all around the interior of our country, and granted temporary protected status to random groups of economic refugees. Every one of these Biden aliens will become entrenched in our country, will establish a network, will bring children (for whose schooling, medical care, food, and braces we will have to pay), will bear more children, and will become increasingly difficult and heart-breaking to deport.

The damage Biden and his merry band of open-border Marxists are doing every second of every day to this country may never be able to be undone and may very well be its undoing. At some point, one wonders where the line lies between policy difference and treason.

And, hey, my colleagues and I truly appreciate your support for our reportage of current events! There aren’t a lot of substantial platforms today where opinions such as the ones expressed above are welcome. And even though PJ Media’s editorial policy is to let us reporters write in our authentic voices, our work is regularly demonetized and throttled by Big Tech. It’s very frustrating. So if you’re not already a VIP member, I invite you to use the promo code CENSORSHIP and take 50% off your annual membership now!

Advertisement

VIP membership is a hoot — you get to party in the comments section with like-minded folk, hang out with PJ Media’s star writers in live chats, access behind-the-paywall content, and (my favorite) enjoy an ad-free website. And when you take advantage of our 50% off CENSORSHIP promotion code, you’ll get all that for just under 7¢ a day. Unbeatable!