Freedom vs. Tyranny

We live in an upside-down world where good is bad and bad is good. Society is broken, tradition is lost, and the meaning of justice has been dissolved.

We live in a world where teaching kids that there are “multiple” genders is acceptable, but taking them to church is not.

We live in a world where satanic songs such as “Unholy” win musical awards, but Christian songs are censored and sent to the ash heap of history.

We live in a world where burning the American flag is “good,” but standing up for the pledge of allegiance is declared “racist.”

We live in a world where a former president of the U.S., Donald Trump, faces life behind bars or even the death penalty for crimes relating to questioning the 2020 election results and allegedly hoarding classified documents, but the current president of the U.S., who essentially did the same things as Trump, does not face any investigations or potential prison time.

Indicting Trump is a way of silencing all of us, at least those of us who support him and voted for him in the 2020 presidential election.

If they can go after him, imagine what they can do to you.

This is the world we currently live in. A twisted, sick, cruel, and upside-down world.

Some may wonder whether this world of ours can be saved.

All this societal nonsense we see is all the ingredients needed for tyranny, which begins with indoctrination.

In Cuba, China, North Korea, and Venezuela — all communist countries — indoctrination is the highest priority, for that is what provides the communists with power.

They begin by silencing you, taking away your vote, rigging elections, and indoctrinating you, as well as your kids. They promise a utopian world with “free healthcare” and “free education.”

Sounds awfully familiar. This is what the elites want: a “communist America.”

But I’m here to tell you that America will never be a communist country, not as long as we fight for our freedoms.

Freedom is the breath of fresh air that many in other countries yearn for. We should never take freedom for granted. It was bequeathed to us by those who came before and fought wars in trenches, islands, beaches, and rice paddies.

One of my personal favorite photographs is of the American soldiers raising the American flag on the island of Iwo Jima. That picture represents American strength, might, resolve, and, in my opinion, freedom itself.

The government bureaucrats want to come after every single one of us.

The solution is simple, really. If we want freedom to reign in America as it has for centuries, we must vote avaricious career politicians out of office—before it’s too late.

We can begin our path to freedom by getting rid of those who have promised a lot every year and have done nothing, beginning in the 2024 election.

We are in a fight between Freedom and Tyranny, but in the end, no matter how hard the elites want to take away our freedoms, they will always reign in the U.S.