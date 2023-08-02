The New Charges Against Trump Carry the Death Penalty

From the beginning, the Biden regime has wanted to render Donald Trump politically dead. Now they’ve opened the possibility of death of a more physical variety. With their latest kangaroo court charges, their bête noire now faces the death penalty. Yes, that’s right: drug dealers, murderers, and rapists walk free in blue cities all the time, but a former president and current presidential candidate who dares to stand up to the political and media elites could now get the big sleep.

It has been clear from the beginning that the indictments of Donald Trump are brazenly political, designed to discredit the Biden regime’s principal political opponent to the extent that he either cannot run again in 2024 or is so tainted in the eyes of the American people that it doesn’t matter whether he runs or not. A principal part of this strategy has been to exaggerate misdemeanor charges into felonies and split what would in ordinary circumstances have been one charge into many, such that Trump has now been charged with no fewer than seventy-eight felonies that could get him hundreds of years in prison. Or even, now, execution.

Breitbart reported Tuesday that “Special Counsel Jack Smith’s indictment Tuesday against former President Donald Trump for his role in attempting to challenge the results of the 2020 presidential election includes several weighty felonies, including one for which death may be a penalty.”

That one would be 18 U.S.C § 241, “Conspiracy Against Rights,” one of the most absurd aspects of this entire ridiculous indictment. The Washington Post explains that this statute was “originally adopted as part of the Enforcement Act of 1870. It was the first in a series of measures known as the Ku Klux Klan Acts designed to protect rights guaranteed by the 13th, 14th and 15th amendments, collectively called the Reconstruction Amendments.” Why is Trump being charged under an anti-KKK law? Well, because he is America’s number one racist in the eyes of the Left, of course, so as far as Smith and his henchmen are concerned, the optics are good here. The idea is that Trump somehow hindered people’s right to vote by contesting the veracity of the 2020 election. No, it doesn’t make any sense to me, either.

This law was clearly designed to go after Klansmen who acted to prevent free black men from exercising the right to vote during the Reconstruction era. It calls for fines or up to ten years in prison “if two or more persons conspire to injure, oppress, threaten, or intimidate any person in any State, Territory, Commonwealth, Possession, or District in the free exercise or enjoyment of any right or privilege secured to him by the Constitution or laws of the United States, or because of his having so exercised the same.” It calls for the same penalties “if two or more persons go in disguise on the highway, or on the premises of another, with intent to prevent or hinder his free exercise or enjoyment of any right or privilege so secured.”

What’s that? Did they catch a masked Trump out on I-95, preventing cars full of pious people of color from proceeding on their way to the polling place? As crazy as this charge is, it gets even crazier in light of this clause: “If death results from the acts committed in violation of this section or if such acts include kidnapping or an attempt to kidnap, aggravated sexual abuse or an attempt to commit aggravated sexual abuse, or an attempt to kill, they shall be fined under this title or imprisoned for any term of years or for life, or both, or may be sentenced to death.”

Breitbart points out that there has indeed been a death that has resulted from all this: “One person — Ashli Babbitt, a rioter shot by a law enforcement officer — died as a result of the Capitol riot on January 6, which Smith said Tuesday was the result of Trump’s claims about the election.” What’s more, “Democrats have blamed Trump for the unrelated deaths of several protesters and Capitol Police officers.”

That means that if they make this charge stick — and given the desperately corrupt and politicized nature of Merrick Garland’s “Justice” Department and the entire Beltway political establishment, they very well may do so — we may be watching footage of Trump enjoying one last Big Mac and fries in his cell before he is led down the hallway to be strapped into Old Sparky.

Inconceivable? I wish it were. But we’re deep into banana republic territory with this criminal regime now, and so nothing can be ruled out.