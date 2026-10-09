Have a Holly Jolly Banana Christmas With These 7 Recipes From Dole

Over the past two Fridays, I’ve shared some seasonal recipes that feature bananas from Melanie Marcus, MA, RD, Dole's Nutrition, Wellness and Communications Manager. Two weeks ago, we checked out some Halloween-themed recipes, and last week, we featured Thanksgiving dishes.

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This week, we’re looking at Christmas recipes that put bananas at the center. I don’t think I’ve thought much of bananas at Christmastime other than banana pudding on the Christmas Day dessert table, so these recipes sound interesting in one way or another.

Let’s check them out:

Twisted Candy Cane Dole Whip®

Pineapple, banana, and mint don’t sound right on paper, but this could be really good.

Ingredients

2 ripe DOLE ® Bananas, peeled, cut crosswise into thirds and frozen

Bananas, peeled, cut crosswise into thirds and frozen 1⅓ cups unsweetened coconut milk, chilled

2/3 cup chopped DOLE ® Pineapple, frozen

Pineapple, frozen 1 tablespoon powdered sugar

¼ teaspoon peppermint extract

2/3 cup hulled and halved DOLE ® Strawberries, frozen

Strawberries, frozen ½ cup DOLE ® Raspberries, frozen

Raspberries, frozen Mini candy canes and mint leaves for garnish (optional)

Directions

1. Purée 1 banana, 2/3 cup milk, pineapple, ½ tablespoon sugar, and peppermint extract in a blender on high until smooth; transfer to a large plastic piping bag and freeze for 15 minutes. Makes about 2 cups.

2. Purée strawberries, raspberries, and remaining 1 banana, 2/3 cup milk, and ½ tablespoon sugar in a blender on high until smooth; transfer to a large plastic piping bag and freeze for 15 minutes. Makes about 2 cups.

3. Cut off about ½ inch from the tip of each piping bag; place both bags side by side in a large plastic piping bag fitted with a large star tip. Pipe the 2 flavors into 4 small bowls; serve garnished with candy canes and/or mint leaves, if desired.

Crustless Pumpkin-Banana Pie

Again, I don’t do pumpkin, but pumpkin lovers could dig this easily.

Ingredients

Nonstick cooking spray

3 large ripe DOLE ® Bananas, mashed

Bananas, mashed 2 large eggs

1 can (15 ounces) 100% pure pumpkin

1 can (12 ounces) fat-free evaporated milk

1/3 cup granulated sugar

1 tablespoon cornstarch

2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice

½ teaspoon salt

1 cup fat-free whipped topping, thawed if necessary (optional)

¼ cup chopped toasted pecans

Directions

Preheat oven to 350°F. Spray 9-inch pie plate with nonstick cooking spray. Whisk bananas, eggs, pumpkin, milk, sugar, cornstarch, pumpkin pie spice, and salt in a large bowl until smooth; transfer to prepared pan. Bake 50 minutes or until set; cool completely on a wire rack; cover and refrigerate at least 2 hours or up to overnight. Cut pie into 8 slices; serve topped with whipped topping, if desired, and pecans.

Related: Dole’s Thanksgiving Recipes Are Bananas — Literally

Healthy Holiday Eggnog

I promise I’m not trying to sound like Ebenezer Scrooge, but I’m not an eggnog guy.

Ingredients

3 cups unsweetened almond milk

3 eggs

2 ripe DOLE® Bananas, quartered

⅓ cup maple syrup

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

½ teaspoon ground nutmeg

¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon

Directions

Heat almond milk to a boil in a medium saucepan. Place eggs, bananas, maple syrup, vanilla, nutmeg, and cinnamon in blender. Pour boiling milk into blender. Cover; blend until thick and smooth. Chill. Serve; sprinkle with nutmeg if desired.

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Banana Gingerbread Smoothie

Now this? This is more my speed.

Ingredients

4 large ripe DOLE ® Bananas, peeled, cut crosswise into thirds and frozen

Bananas, peeled, cut crosswise into thirds and frozen 3 cups gluten-free plain oat milk, chilled

2½ tablespoons vegan-friendly molasses

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

¾ teaspoon ground ginger

1 pinch ground allspice

1 pinch ground cloves

Coconut whipped topping (optional)

Directions

Purée all ingredients in a blender on high until smooth; serve topped with whipped topping, if desired. Makes about 6 cups.

Air Fryer Banana Protein Donut Holes

These sound awesome!

Ingredients

1 large DOLE® Banana, peeled

1 1/2 cups self-rising flour plus additional for dusting

3/4 cup almond flour

1/2 cup plant-based vanilla protein powder

1/4 cup refrigerated high-protein original almond milk with soy protein

2 tablespoons plain nonfat Greek yogurt

1 tablespoon coconut oil, melted

3/4 cup monk fruit sweetener powdered sugar replacement

1 1/2 tablespoons ground cinnamon

Directions

1. Line a rimmed baking pan with parchment paper. Mash banana in the bowl of a stand mixer with a fork; add flours, protein powder, milk, and yogurt. Attach a dough hook to mixer; with mixer on medium speed, knead dough 3 minutes or until dough comes together.

2. Transfer dough to a lightly floured work surface; knead 1 minute or until smooth. Divide dough into 16 equal pieces; roll each into a ball and brush all sides with oil. Stir sweetener and cinnamon in a wide, shallow dish.

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3. Preheat a 3-quart air fryer to 350°F for 5 minutes. In 3 batches, air fry dough balls 6 minutes or until golden brown; immediately dredge in sweetener mixture and place on prepared pan. Makes 16 donut holes.

Choco-Banana Bread Lava Mug Cake

I’m totally bookmarking this recipe!

Ingredients

1/2 large overripe DOLE® Banana, peeled and sliced crosswise in half plus additional sliced for garnish (optional)

1 tablespoon packed light brown sugar

3 tablespoons refrigerated unsweetened oat milk

1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 cup oat flour

1/4 teaspoon apple pie spice

1/4 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

1 tablespoon dark chocolate chunks

Chopped walnuts and/or maple syrup for garnish (optional)

Directions

1. Mash banana and sugar in a 16-ounce microwave-safe mug with a fork; stir in milk, vinegar, and vanilla extract. Stir in flour, pie spice, baking powder, and baking soda until smooth. Press chocolate chunks down into the center of the batter, making sure they are covered with batter. Heat banana mixture in a microwave oven on high for 1 minute 30 seconds or until set. Makes 1 mug. cake.

2. Serve mug cake garnished with banana slices, walnuts and/or maple syrup, if desired.

Related: Dole Celebrates the Banana for Fall and Halloween

Gut Goodness Cocoa-Banana Overnight Oats

Another recipe that sounds outstanding.

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Ingredients

2 large DOLE® Bananas, peeled

2 1/2 cups refrigerated unsweetened oat milk

2 cups old-fashioned oats

1/2 cup oat bran

1/2 cup plain low-fat unsweetened kefir

1/4 cup ground flaxseed

1/4 cup maple syrup

3 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder

2 tablespoons chia seeds

1/4 cup protein-packed chocolate granola

2 tablespoons chopped walnuts

Directions

1. Mash bananas in a large bowl with a fork; stir in milk, oats, oat bran, kefir, flaxseed, syrup, cocoa powder, and chia seeds. Makes about 5 cups of banana mixture.

2. Divide banana mixture into 4 (10-ounce) glass jars with lids; cover jars with lids and refrigerate at least 12 hours or up to overnight. Makes 4 jars.

3. Serve jars sprinkled with granola and walnuts.

Which of these recipes sound most appealing to you? Which do you want to give a try?

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