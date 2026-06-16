More Georgia Runoff Results — Mixed Results for True Conservatives

After Rep. Mike Collins (R-Ga.) got the early call in the Georgia runoff for the GOP nominee for the Senate, we awaited the results for other races in the Peach State. Here they are, thanks to our friends at Decision Desk HQ.

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In the runoff for governor, Rick Jackson jumped out with an early lead over Lt. Gov. Burt Jones (R-Ga.), but Jones began to chip away as the night went on. Unfortunately, it wasn't enough, and DDHQ called the race for Jackson shortly after 9 p.m. Eastern. It's such a disappointing result to have a fake conservative win this runoff.

Decision Desk HQ projects Rick Jackson wins the GA Governor Republican Runoff#DecisionMade: 9:03 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/vaaukMOHh0 — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) June 17, 2026

Shortly after 8:30 p.m. Eastern, DDHQ called the lieutenant governor’s race for state Sen. Greg Dolezal (R-27th District) over former state senator John F. Kennedy. Dolezal had an early lead and kept it up throughout the night.

DDHQ also called the Democratic race for lieutenant governor for Josh McLaurin. You may remember him as the mouthy Democrat who continually attacked former state representative Mesha Mainor when she moved from the Democrats to the GOP in 2023.

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In Georgia’s GOP runoff for secretary of state, DDHQ called the race for Tim Fleming over Vernon Jones, the former Democrat, before 7:30 p.m. Eastern. It wasn’t even close; Fleming had a nearly two-to-one lead over Jones when DDHQ made the call. Fleming is my state representative, and he’s solidly conservative. On the Democratic side, DDHQ called the race in favor of Penny Reynolds over Dana Barrett early as well.

Decision Desk HQ projects Timothy Fleming wins the GA Secretary of State Republican Runoff#DecisionMade: 7:14 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/MuTjF2ucFq — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) June 16, 2026

In Georgia’s 11th Congressional District runoff, DDHQ called the race early in favor of John Cowan over Robert Adkerson. Cowan had a commanding lead as DDHQ made the call. Josh Tolbert won the runoff for the Public Service Commission race.

Congratulations to @joshuaatolbert on being nominated as the Republican candidate for Public Service Commissioner 5!#gapol #ElectionDay pic.twitter.com/GiBHMeniL0 — Frontline Policy (@FrontlineGA) June 16, 2026

Related: Mike Collins Wins Georgia Senate Runoff

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After Collins’ victory over Derek Dooley in the race for Senate, Senate Leadership Fund Executive Director Alex Latcham released a statement:

Senate Leadership Fund congratulates Mike Collins on his victory in Georgia's Republican Senate Primary. Collins' opponent, Jon Ossoff, is wildly out of step with Georgia voters, spending the last six years advancing radical liberal priorities at the expense of working families. Ossoff is a rubber stamp for Chuck Schumer and the Far-Left, and we look forward to his defeat in November.

Congratulations to Mike Collins on his victory in Georgia’s Republican Senate primary! 🇺🇸



Together, we will defeat Radical Democrat Jon Ossoff! pic.twitter.com/hXJNlRL0mT — Senate Leadership Fund (@Senate_Fund) June 17, 2026

Bring on November.

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