Jon Ossoff Owns the Chaos at Atlanta's Airport

Chris Queen | 1:08 PM on March 23, 2026
AP Photo/Mike Stewart

There’s no place that’s feeling the strain of the Democrats’ refusal to fund the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) more than America’s busiest airport (in terms of passengers): Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, to which I’ll heretofore refer as Hartsfield because, dang it, that’s a keyboardful. Lines have backed up so badly at Hartsfield that the airport is advising travelers to arrive a whopping four hours before their flight to get through security lines.

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I’ve never waited for that long to ride something at Walt Disney World, much less to board a flight. If you need a visual, here’s how bad the lines at Hartsfield are looking as of early Monday morning:

The lines are so horrendous that a group of students heading out for a mission trip missed their flight — with nonrefundable tickets — because they were stuck in line.

 Thankfully, the great folks at Delta took good care of these kids.

None of this matters to Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.), who would rather dig his heels in and vote with his fellow Democrats against funding DHS and allowing Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents to get paid to do their jobs. This shutdown and these long lines don’t hurt the cosseted, sybaritic senator directly, so he’ll let his constituents suffer to make his party’s point.

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Last week, Senate Republicans released an evocative ad that reminds viewers who's to blame for the lines at Hartsfield:

Rep. Mike Collins’ (R-Ga.) campaign bluntly laid out the reason why Ossoff refuses to vote to fund DHS:

President Donald Trump is deploying ICE agents to help the TSA reduce wait times, as my colleague Victoria Taft reported. It’s still going to take a long time to get these lines back to normal.

"I commend President Trump for stepping up and deploying ICE to address the crisis Senate Democrats created," Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, who is running for governor, said. "TSA agents can't pay their bills, Georgians are missing flights, and Democrats are nowhere to be found. It's time to stop playing games and fund DHS. Miss your flight today? Thank a Democrat. Georgia voters won't forget this."

If you live in Georgia, there are a couple of things you can do. First, call Ossoff’s office.

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Second, vote Republican in November. Of course, I recommend voting for Collins in the primary because he’ll do the best job supporting your interests in D.C.

We need to hold Ossoff accountable for his irresponsible stance against Georgians and for illegal aliens. Flipping the Peach State’s Senate seats red, starting with his, will accomplish just that.

When Georgia families are missing flights and Democrats are playing games, you deserve reporting that doesn’t pull punches. That’s what you get with PJ Media VIP. Join today and get 60% off with the promo code FIGHT.

Chris Queen

Chris Queen is the Managing Editor at PJ Media. He’s a UGA alum (#DGD), a Georgia Bulldogs loyalist by birthright and conviction, an amateur Disney historian, and a Certified Bourbon Steward who promises not to lecture you about mash bills.

Subscribe to his free Substack, buy his book Neon Crosses, and follow him on X. For media inquiries, contact [email protected].

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Category:

COLUMNS

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DHS GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN ILLEGAL ALIEN JON OSSOFF TSA

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