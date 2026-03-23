Jon Ossoff Owns the Chaos at Atlanta's Airport

There’s no place that’s feeling the strain of the Democrats’ refusal to fund the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) more than America’s busiest airport (in terms of passengers): Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, to which I’ll heretofore refer as Hartsfield because, dang it, that’s a keyboardful. Lines have backed up so badly at Hartsfield that the airport is advising travelers to arrive a whopping four hours before their flight to get through security lines.

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Due to TSA staffing constraints, ATL is continuing to see longer than normal wait times at security checkpoints.



Travelers are encouraged to arrive at least 4 hours early.



We appreciate your patience and thank our federal and airport partners for their continued dedication. — Atlanta Airport (@ATLairport) March 23, 2026

I’ve never waited for that long to ride something at Walt Disney World, much less to board a flight. If you need a visual, here’s how bad the lines at Hartsfield are looking as of early Monday morning:

The lines are so horrendous that a group of students heading out for a mission trip missed their flight — with nonrefundable tickets — because they were stuck in line.

Our school has students going on a mission trip. Been in line in ATL ALL DAY and will miss their flight with Delta which leaves in a few minutes. They worked hard raising money. Tickets are nonrefundable. They are stuck in line. Thanks @SenatorWarnock — jklm (@jklm_mom) March 22, 2026

Thankfully, the great folks at Delta took good care of these kids.

They missed their flight. They've been in line for 7.5 hours. They got a new flight for tomorrow morning at no charge thanks to@Delta

and will be spending the night at the airport. They still have an hour or so to go in the TSA lines. This is unreal! Thanks for the prayers! — jklm (@jklm_mom) March 22, 2026

None of this matters to Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.), who would rather dig his heels in and vote with his fellow Democrats against funding DHS and allowing Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents to get paid to do their jobs. This shutdown and these long lines don’t hurt the cosseted, sybaritic senator directly, so he’ll let his constituents suffer to make his party’s point.

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Last week, Senate Republicans released an evocative ad that reminds viewers who's to blame for the lines at Hartsfield:

Thanks to Jon Ossoff, the Atlanta airport is in chaos.



Hours-long wait times. Missed flights. Unpaid TSA agents calling out, walking out, and unable to feed their families.



All because Ossoff refuses to fund DHS and TSA. pic.twitter.com/dSwVCl2WAl — Senate Republicans (@NRSC) March 18, 2026

Rep. Mike Collins’ (R-Ga.) campaign bluntly laid out the reason why Ossoff refuses to vote to fund DHS:

Jon Ossoff is forcing travelers in Atlanta to forgo sleep to make it to their flights in time because he wants as many illegal aliens in Georgia as possible. pic.twitter.com/qzyF656OTc — Mike Collins War Room (@TeamOverhaulGA) March 23, 2026

President Donald Trump is deploying ICE agents to help the TSA reduce wait times, as my colleague Victoria Taft reported. It’s still going to take a long time to get these lines back to normal.

"I commend President Trump for stepping up and deploying ICE to address the crisis Senate Democrats created," Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, who is running for governor, said. "TSA agents can't pay their bills, Georgians are missing flights, and Democrats are nowhere to be found. It's time to stop playing games and fund DHS. Miss your flight today? Thank a Democrat. Georgia voters won't forget this."

If you live in Georgia, there are a couple of things you can do. First, call Ossoff’s office.

Call Jon Ossoff and let your voices be heard. Holding the American people hostage to protect illegals is akin to treason. pic.twitter.com/cTdtdeY5sr — Savannah Insights 🎙️ (@BasedSavannah) March 23, 2026

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You can reach @ossoff’s office at 202-224-3521



If you live In Georgia, call him and ask him to fund DHS https://t.co/0UdPdkb2sb — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) March 23, 2026

Second, vote Republican in November. Of course, I recommend voting for Collins in the primary because he’ll do the best job supporting your interests in D.C.

We need to hold Ossoff accountable for his irresponsible stance against Georgians and for illegal aliens. Flipping the Peach State’s Senate seats red, starting with his, will accomplish just that.

When Georgia families are missing flights and Democrats are playing games, you deserve reporting that doesn’t pull punches. That’s what you get with PJ Media VIP. Join today and get 60% off with the promo code FIGHT.