Georgia Cop Killer Had Bombs, Possible Drug Paraphernalia in His Motor Home

The law enforcement community in Georgia is mourning the loss of a young deputy in Columbia County, west of Augusta. What was supposed to be a routine traffic stop turned into tragedy when the driver of a motor home opened fire on two sheriff’s deputies, killing one and leaving the other in critical condition.

On Saturday night, Deputies Brandon Sikes, Gavin White, and another deputy stopped a motor home on Interstate 20. Fox 5 reports that the two deputies stopped the RV to serve the driver, James Blake Montgomery, with a temporary protective order related to a domestic violence case involving his wife.

Authorities say that Montgomery was “cooperative” and “non-threatening” during the stop, but as the deputies walked back to their patrol cars, he opened fire with a 9mm pistol that he had retrofitted into an automatic weapon. He killed Sikes, shot White in the face, and returned to the motor home.

This led to a standoff with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, the Georgia State Patrol, U.S. Marshals, and two bomb squads. Montgomery barricaded himself in the RV for hours as authorities inspected the motor home.

“The responding officers used drones to scope out the scene,” Fox 5 reports. “That's when they thought they spotted bomb materials inside the vehicle. They later determined those items were pipe bombs and other paraphernalia — including one that was rigged with a remote switch. There were also a number of guns, ‘numerous magazines,’ and boxes of additional ammo.”

Montgomery attempted to drive away at one point, but he hit a cable barrier in the median. Officers found him dead inside the RV.

Columbia County Sheriff Clay Whittle said that officers found other unusual paraphernalia in the motor home, which may have been related to Montgomery’s history of drug dealing and a steroid ring.

"We found some … jars — I don't really know how to describe that other than to tell you they're clear jars with pipes coming out of them,” Whittle explained to reporters. “There's some type of liquid in them, we do not know what that is at this time. We don't know whether that may be some type of bomb-making material, or whether it may be some type of drug paraphernalia."

After this shooting, Georgia is tied for second in the nation for officer fatalities so far this year. Even though the law enforcement community knows the risks that its members take every day, Whittle said that it’s a difficult time for his department.

"Unfortunately, we're going to have to have a funeral for a very brave officer who has been with us since 2018," Whittle emotionally told the press. "He was one of our crime suppression officers. His name is Brandon Sikes. He is survived by his wife, Amber, who is also an employee here of the sheriff's office. And it's going to be a difficult time for the sheriff's office, but we're going to get through this. We just ask that everyone keeps us in their thoughts and prayers."

White has had surgery on his sinuses and oral cavity, and Whittle said that the deputy has a long recovery ahead.

"I can assure you it's going to be a tough road for him,” the sheriff said. “But, he is very upbeat and incredibly strong, and we're hoping that he comes back to full duty in record time.”

Tributes to Sikes and White came from Gov. Brian Kemp (R-Ga.) and Attorney General Chris Carr.

Marty, the girls, and I are praying for the loved ones and colleagues of the Columbia County sheriffs deputy that has fallen in the line of duty, as well as his fellow law enforcement officer injured tonight while protecting his fellow Georgians.



Our hearts break for those in Columbia County as we mourn the loss of a Sheriff’s Deputy & await updates on a second officer injured in the line of duty.



Pray for Sikes’ family, White, and the rest of the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

